What to expect from the White House's coronavirus messaging this week

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The White House will try to push two main themes this week: "preparedness and confidence," per a senior official.

The big picture: President Trump's aides plan to hold several events to try to persuade the public that they're ready for a likely second wave of the virus this fall. In particular, they'll focus on testing capacity and access to personal protective equipment.

  • "Testing messaging will reflect how much we've ramped up our testing to meet states' needs and feel confident about our testing capacity going into the fall," said one senior White House official.
  • "The secondary message will be the American people can have confidence as they begin to go back out into the public square," the official added. "We will have governors in to highlight their safe reopen plans. We'll also highlight private-sector efforts to get the country to reopen safely."
  • Governors expected to visit Trump at the White House this week include North Dakota's Republican Gov. Doug Burgum and Colorado's Democratic Gov. Jared Polis. (Politico's Playbook was first to report these coming visits.)

Between the lines: The Trump administration was slow to get testing up and running, and many parts of the country still lack the testing capacity that public health experts say is needed to safely reopen. But they've scaled up capacity substantially in recent weeks.

The bottom line: Trump and some of his top advisers have grown impatient with the shutdown. Americans are overwhelmingly reluctant about going back to ordinary life, and the Trump administration will try to persuade them it can be done safely.

  • Yes, but: In many parts of the country, these fears are well-founded, and the virus' U.S. death toll is closing in on 80,000. And despite Trump's wishful musings that the virus will disappear on its own, public health experts say no end is in sight without a vaccine.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Sunday that he is extending the country's coronavirus lockdown, but revealed a three-stage plan to reopen schools, some businesses and the hospitality industry in June and July.

By the numbers: The novel coronavirus has infected over 4 million people and killed 281,000 worldwide as of early Sunday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.3 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 8.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 224,000).

Illinois governor: White House has "not delivered" on coronavirus promises

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that he is not relying on the Trump administration to help his state ramp up coronavirus testing, claiming that there have been "too many situations in which they've made promises not delivered."

Why it matters: In lieu of a national testing strategy, the White House has promoted a plan to work with state governments and the private sector to expand testing, referring to the federal government only as a "supplier of last resort."

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on on Sunday that he believes the U.S. unemployment rate will rise above 20% and peak in May or June.

By the numbers: April's jobs report showed a catastrophic 14.7% unemployment rate, as the country shed a record 20.5 million jobs. COVID-19 has killed more than 79,100 Americans and infected over 1.3 million in three months since the country's first known death.

