NHL players won't participate in Beijing Olympics due to COVID

The NHL announced Wednesday that the league's players will not participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Why it matters: The move comes amid a surge in coronavirus infections, largely driven by the newly discovered Omicron variant, and after the league announced that it would briefly postpone all NHL games through Christmas.

43 games have been postponed due to COVID-19 cases so far this season. Last week, 60 players entered the league's COVID protocols in a four-day span.

The league said it would utilize "available dates during the Feb. 6-22 window ... to reschedule games that have been, or may yet be, postponed."

The big picture: The variant has upended the sports world's sense of normalcy, as leagues scramble to contain the rapid spread of the virus.

Last week, the NFL adjusted their COVID protocols and postponed games for the first time this season due to an increase in cases.

The NBA was also forced to reschedule games in response to the surge in positive cases.

What they're saying: "Unfortunately, given the profound disruption to the NHL’s regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events — 50 games already have been postponed through Dec. 23 — Olympic participation is no longer feasible," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.

"Our focus and goal have been and must remain to responsibly and safely complete the entirety of the NHL regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs in a timely manner," he added.

Flashback: The NHL introduced a strict COVID vaccination policy in September and later announced that all but four players were fully vaccinated for this season.

Health officials are advocating for fully vaccinated people to get booster shots to better protect against the variant.

Of note: American athletes would have needed to be vaccinated to compete in the Winter Olympics, according to the guidelines posted on the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee website.