NFL reschedules 3 games due to COVID outbreaks

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
NFL Football. Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
The NFL has rescheduled three games due to a "substantial increase" in COVID-19 cases and the "highly transmissible" variant, the league announced on Friday.
Why it matters: More than 100 players are on the COVID/Reserve list, per CBS Sports, forcing the league to reschedule games for the first time this season.
- The NFL recently changed its COVID protocols, including re-implementing a mask mandate for everyone regardless of vaccination status, in response to the growing number of cases.
The big picture: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told the league in July that games would not be rescheduled due to team outbreaks and would be forfeited instead.
- The league completed last season on schedule, but had to reschedule 15 games along the way.
Details: The Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football team have a combined 68 players on the COVID/Reserve list. All three teams' games this week have been postponed.
- The Browns' game against the Raiders will be moved from Saturday to Monday.
- The Rams' game against the Seahawks and Washington's game against the Eagles will both be moved from Sunday to Tuesday.
Between the lines: Not all players are happy with the league's decision. The schedule change will shorten the turnaround time between this week's game and next week's game.
- For example, the Eagles will have just five days between their now-Tuesday game against Washington and their game on Dec. 26 against the New York Giants.
- "So we have to suffer, and compromise our schedule because of another teams mistake. Make it make sense!" Eagles safety Rodney McLeod tweeted.