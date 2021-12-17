Sign up for our daily briefing

NFL reschedules 3 games due to COVID outbreaks

NFL Football. Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL has rescheduled three games due to a "substantial increase" in COVID-19 cases and the "highly transmissible" variant, the league announced on Friday.

Why it matters: More than 100 players are on the COVID/Reserve list, per CBS Sports, forcing the league to reschedule games for the first time this season.

  • The NFL recently changed its COVID protocols, including re-implementing a mask mandate for everyone regardless of vaccination status, in response to the growing number of cases.

The big picture: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told the league in July that games would not be rescheduled due to team outbreaks and would be forfeited instead.

  • The league completed last season on schedule, but had to reschedule 15 games along the way.

Details: The Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football team have a combined 68 players on the COVID/Reserve list. All three teams' games this week have been postponed.

  • The Browns' game against the Raiders will be moved from Saturday to Monday.
  • The Rams' game against the Seahawks and Washington's game against the Eagles will both be moved from Sunday to Tuesday.

Between the lines: Not all players are happy with the league's decision. The schedule change will shorten the turnaround time between this week's game and next week's game.

  • For example, the Eagles will have just five days between their now-Tuesday game against Washington and their game on Dec. 26 against the New York Giants.
  • "So we have to suffer, and compromise our schedule because of another teams mistake. Make it make sense!" Eagles safety Rodney McLeod tweeted.

Go deeper

Jeff Tracy
9 hours ago - Sports

COVID's grip tightens on sports world

The Canadiens played without fans last night. Photo: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

COVID continues to rip through professional sports at an alarming rate, prompting leagues around the world to update protocols, limit fan capacity, postpone games and consider temporary shutdowns.

State of play: As of Thursday evening, 60 NHL players had entered protocols in a four-day span and 52 NBA players had entered protocols in December.

Shawna Chen
54 mins ago - Health

New York reports highest daily COVID record of pandemic

People wait to be tested for COVID-19 at a street-side testing booth in New York on Dec. 17. Photo: Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

New York reported 21,027 COVID cases on Friday, surpassing the previous single-day record from January as Omicron reaches across the state.

Why it matters: With the new variant appearing to spread more easily than previous COVID strains, the surge will likely be replicated around the country, Axios' Caitlin Owens writes.

Axios
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Capitol rioter who threw fire extinguisher at police gets more than 5 years in prison

Photo: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

A Capitol rioter from Florida who admitted to assaulting police with a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher on Jan. 6. has been sentenced in federal court to more than five years in prison.

Why it matters: The sentence handed down to 54-year-old Robert Palmer is the longest given for any Capitol riot defendant so far.

