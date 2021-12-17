NFL reschedules 3 games due to COVID outbreaks

The NFL has rescheduled three games due to a "substantial increase" in COVID-19 cases and the "highly transmissible" variant, the league announced on Friday.

Why it matters: More than 100 players are on the COVID/Reserve list, per CBS Sports, forcing the league to reschedule games for the first time this season.

The NFL recently changed its COVID protocols, including re-implementing a mask mandate for everyone regardless of vaccination status, in response to the growing number of cases.

The big picture: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told the league in July that games would not be rescheduled due to team outbreaks and would be forfeited instead.

The league completed last season on schedule, but had to reschedule 15 games along the way.

Details: The Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football team have a combined 68 players on the COVID/Reserve list. All three teams' games this week have been postponed.

The Browns' game against the Raiders will be moved from Saturday to Monday.

The Rams' game against the Seahawks and Washington's game against the Eagles will both be moved from Sunday to Tuesday.

Between the lines: Not all players are happy with the league's decision. The schedule change will shorten the turnaround time between this week's game and next week's game.