Fauci: No need for Omicron-specific booster at this time

NIAID director Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that there is "no need for a variant-specific booster" at this time because research shows that the current U.S. booster vaccine programs are effective against Omicron.

The big picture: While the Delta variant still accounts for the majority of coronavirus cases in the U.S., the number of Omicron-driven cases are expected to quickly rise.

Omicron has been detected in at least 33 states, CDC director Rochelle Walensky told NBC's Today on Tuesday.

What they're saying: "Our booster vaccine regimens work against Omicron. At this point, there is no need for a variant-specific booster," Fauci said.

The "message remains clear. If you are unvaccinated, get vaccinated, and particularly in the arena of Omicron, if you are fully vaccinated, get your booster shot," Fauci said.

White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients echoed Fauci, saying: "If you're eligible for a booster shot, it's critical that you go get boosted today. Don't wait."

Don't forget: Currently, everyone over the age of 16 is eligible to receive a booster shot.

