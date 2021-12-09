Sign up for our daily briefing

FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID booster shots for 16- and 17-year olds

Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday expanded its emergency use authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to include those aged 16 and 17.

Why it matters: The move could expand access to the boosters at a time when there's increasing concern about the Omicron variant.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday that two doses of their COVID-19 vaccine were significantly less effective at neutralizing Omicron in early lab tests, but a three-dose regimen was more effective.

The big picture: The FDA last month endorsed booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for adults.

  • "The booster dose is to be administered at least six months after completion of the primary series and is the same formulation and dosage strength as the doses in the primary series," Pfizer and BioNTech said in a statement.
  • "The booster vaccination increases the level of immunity and dramatically improves protection against COVID-19 in all age groups studied so far," BioNTech CEO and co-founder Ugur Sahin added.

What they're saying: “Vaccination and getting a booster when eligible, along with other preventive measures like masking and avoiding large crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, remain our most effective methods for fighting COVID-19,” acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement.

  • “As people gather indoors with family and friends for the holidays, we can’t let up on all the preventive public health measures that we have been taking during the pandemic. With both the delta and omicron variants continuing to spread, vaccination remains the best protection against COVID-19.” 

What's next: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must still sign off on boosters for 16- and 17-year-olds before the shots are available to the age group.

Jacob Knutson
Dec 8, 2021 - Health

Pfizer-BioNTech: Booster doses more effective at blocking Omicron

Prepared doses of the BioNtech-Pfizer Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Germany on Dec. 7. Photo: Thomas Kienzle/AFP via Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday that two doses of their COVID-19 vaccine were significantly less effective at neutralizing the Omicron variant in early lab tests, but a three-dose regimen was more effective.

Why it matters: Omicron, which has been labeled a variant of concern by the World Health Organization after being identified by scientists in South Africa last month, has forced vaccine makers to reassess the effectiveness of their vaccines against this specific new form of coronavirus.

Caitlin Owens
7 hours ago - Health

Emerging Omicron data offers glimmers of hope

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Preliminary studies suggest that two doses of existing coronavirus vaccines are significantly less effective against the Omicron variant, but booster shots confer much stronger immunity.

The big picture: Early South African hospitalization data also indicates that Omicron may cause milder disease than previous variants. If both of those signals continue to hold, an Omicron wave may not be as bad as feared.

Rebecca Falconer
14 hours ago - Health

FDA approves AstraZeneca COVID drug for people with immune problems

Photo: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for an AstraZeneca COVID-19 antibody drug for people with compromised immune systems.

Why it matters: The drug, Evusheld, is the first antibody therapy authorized in the U.S. to prevent coronavirus symptoms before virus exposure.

