Fauci: It's "when, not if" definition of "fully vaccinated" changes

NIAID director Anthony Fauci told CNN Wednesday that in his personal opinion, "it's going to be a matter of when, not if," the definition of "fully vaccinated" changes.

What he's saying: Fauci said he doesn't see the definition "changing tomorrow or next week," but he believes it's "going to be considered literally on a daily basis."

  • "I don't think anybody would argue that optimal protection is going to be with a third shot," he told CNN's Kate Bolduan. "It's a technical, almost semantic definition, and it is the definition for requirements."

The big picture: Pfizer and BioNTech said on Wednesday that two doses of their COVID-19 vaccine were less effective at neutralizing the Omicron variant than a three-dose regimen, according to early lab tests.

  • The CDC last month said it is "not examining" changing its definition for what it means to be fully vaccinated, according to director Rochelle Walensky. She had previously said the U.S. "may need to update" its definition after the approval of booster shots.
  • The CDC also last month changed its recommendation for booster shots, saying everyone 18 and older "should" receive a booster dose.

Be smart: The CDC's website says, "Fully vaccinated persons are those who are ≥14 days postcompletion of the primary series of an FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine."

Go deeper... Pfizer-BioNTech: Booster doses more effective at blocking Omicron

Go deeper

Paige HopkinsCuneyt Dil
Dec 7, 2021 - Axios Washington D.C.

The D.C. region prepares for Omicron variant

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Omicron hasn't been identified in D.C. yet, but most experts believe it’s just a matter of time before the new variant is found all across the U.S.

  • Last week three people in the Baltimore area were reported to be the first in Maryland with the variant.

Why it matters: Preliminary Omicron research shows that prior COVID infection may not protect well against the new variant, Axios' Caitlin Owens writes

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
19 hours ago - Health

Report: COVID exacerbated young people's "unprecedented" mental health challenges

Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy speaks during a press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. on July 15. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. surgeon general warned on Tuesday young people face "unprecedented" mental health challenges — and the pandemic has only made matters worse.

Why it matters: Depression, suicidal ideation and emergency room visits for mental health reasons have risen significantly in young people, according to the 53-page advisory from the country's top physician, Dr. Vivek H. Murthy.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Yacob Reyes
16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Beijing Olympics: These countries have announced diplomatic boycotts

Photo: Zhang Qiang/VCG via Getty Images

Several countries, including Canada and Australia, have announced they will join the U.S. in a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to protest human rights abuses committed by China's government.

Driving the news: Leaders have faced pressure from human rights groups and others to boycott the Games, pointing to the ongoing genocide of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China's Xinjiang region and other abuses.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

