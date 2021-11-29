Sign up for our daily briefing

WHO says Omicron poses "very high" risk

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaking in Geneva in October. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

The World Health Organization said Monday in a new risk assessment that it believes the COVID-19 Omicron variant poses a "very high" risk to the globe because it may be more transmissible than other strains of the virus.

Why it matters: Though the WHO acknowledged there are still many uncertainties associated with the variant, the agency said it believes the likelihood of potential further spread of Omicron around the world is "high."

  • The health agency warned that the variant could potentially drive future COVID-19 surges that strain health care systems, especially in countries with low vaccination rates.
  • It's still uncertain how transmissible the variant is, how effective vaccines are against it or whether it causes more severe illnesses and a higher risk of death.
  • Scientists and health officials in South Africa, where Omicron was first detected, said the new variant appears to be more transmissible than others but added that observed cases have so far been mild.

What they're saying: "The overall global risk related to the new [variant of concern] Omicron is assessed as very high," the WHO said.

  • "Increasing cases, regardless of a change in severity, may pose overwhelming demands on health care systems and may lead to increased morbidity and mortality," it added.
  • "The impact on vulnerable populations would be substantial, particularly in countries with low vaccination coverage."
  • Currently, no deaths associated with the Omicron variant have been reported, the WHO said.

The big picture: Despite Omicron's designation as a variant of concern, the WHO has criticized travel bans on southern African nations by the U.S. and European and Asian countries, saying they may "slightly" reduce the spread of COVID-19 but will "place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods."

Go deeper: First North American Omicron cases identified in Canada

Go deeper

Yacob ReyesIvana Saric
Updated 9 hours ago - Health

First North American Omicron cases identified in Canada

COVID-19 testing personnel at Toronto Pearson International Airport in September. Photo: Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

The first two cases of the new Omicron variant have been detected in North America, the Canadian government announced Sunday evening.

Driving the news: The World Health Organization has named Omicron a "variant of concern," but cautioned earlier on Sunday that it is not yet clear whether it's more transmissible than other strains of COVID-19.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kierra Frazier
Nov 27, 2021 - World

South Africa says it's being "punished" for detecting new COVID variant

South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor addresses the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 22 in New York City. Photo: Eduardo Munoz - Pool/Getty Images

South Africa said Saturday it's being "punished" for detecting the new Omicron coronavirus variant as more countries rush to enact travel bans and restrictions.

Driving the news: The U.S. imposed air travel restrictions from eight countries Friday in response to the Omicron variant. Countries in Europe and Asia have also implemented their own travel restrictions in response to Omicron.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
TuAnh Dam
Nov 26, 2021 - Health

U.S. to restrict air travel from 8 countries over new COVID variant concerns

A COVID-19 vaccine is administered. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The U.S. will impose new air travel restrictions in response to the Omicron variant, a new COVID strain first detected in South Africa, President Biden announced Friday.

The big picture: Air travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi will be restricted starting on Monday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

