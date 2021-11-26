Sign up for our daily briefing

U.S. to restrict travel from 8 countries over new COVID variant concerns

A COVID-19 vaccine is administered. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The U.S. will impose new travel restrictions in response to the Omicron variant, a new COVID strain first detected in South Africa, senior administration officials said Friday.

The big picture: Travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi will be restricted starting on Monday.

  • The new policy does not apply to American citizens and permanent residents.
  • The restrictions are being implemented "out an abundance of caution," the administration officials said, adding that this step was recommended by U.S. government medical experts and the COVID-19 Response Team.

The Omicron variant, known formally as B.1.1.529, has already caused countries across Europe and Asia to implement travel restrictions.

  • The variant was first reported to the World Health Organization on Nov. 24.
  • "This variant has a large number of mutations," the WHO said in a statement Friday, calling the new strain a "variant of concern."
  • Early evidence suggests "an increased risk of reinfection with this variant compared to other" variants of concern, it added.
  • The Omicron variant likely evolved during a chronic infection of an immunocompromised person, possibly in an untreated HIV/AIDS patient, Francois Balloux, director of the UCL Genetics Institute, said in a statement.

Go deeper: New COVID variant concerns South African scientists.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Health

Europe, Asia tighten borders in fear of new COVID variant

Passengers stand at the check-in at Frankfurt Airport. Photo: Boris Roessler/dpa via Getty Images

Countries across Europe and Asia are rushing through new travel restrictions in response to a new COVID variant identified by scientists in South Africa.

The big picture: Israel, Japan, the U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Singapore are moving to restrict entry from countries in the south of Africa, AP reports. Many are also adding quarantines for their own citizens upon return from the region.

Glen Johnson
5 hours ago - Health

Fauci: U.S. "rushing" to get scientific data about new COVID variant

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

U.S. public health officials were set to speak Friday with their South Africa counterparts as they sought scientific details about a new COVID-19 variant already prompting European and Asian countries to enact new travel restrictions.

Driving the news: Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser, told CNN Friday "we're rushing now to get that scientific data to try and make an informed decision" on a possible travel ban.

Noah Bressner
Nov 25, 2021 - Health

New COVID variant concerns South African scientists

A health worker administers a COVID test in a suburb of Johannesburg, South Africa, in July. Photo: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Scientists in South Africa have identified a new COVID-19 variant featuring "a very unusual constellation of mutations" that could potentially drive another wave of cases, officials warned on Thursday.

Why it matters: The variant, known as B.1.1.529, has so far been found in Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong, in a traveler, but could soon spread "all over," South African health minister Joe Phaahla said.

