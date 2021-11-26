Sign up for our daily briefing

Europe, Asia tighten borders in fear of new COVID variant

Passengers stand at the check-in at Frankfurt Airport. Photo: Boris Roessler/dpa via Getty Images

Countries across Europe and Asia are rushing through new travel restrictions in response to a new COVID variant identified by scientists in South Africa.

The big picture: Israel, Japan, the U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Singapore are moving to restrict entry from countries in the south of Africa, AP reports. Many are also adding quarantines for their own citizens upon return from the region.

  • The U.K. ban targets "South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe," per the N.Y. Times.
  • Japan has never reopened to foreign travelers, but will now require its own citizens to quarantine upon return from the region, AP reports.

The new variant is called B.1.1.529 until the World Health Organization gives it a Greek letter name.

  • It "likely evolved during a chronic infection of an immuno-compromised person, possibly in an untreated HIV/AIDS patient," said Francois Balloux, director of the UCL Genetics Institute, Axios' Noah Bressner reported Thursday.

Go deeper: Axios' variant tracker

Noah Bressner
22 hours ago - Health

New COVID variant concerns South African scientists

A health worker administers a COVID test in a suburb of Johannesburg, South Africa, in July. Photo: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Scientists in South Africa have identified a new COVID-19 variant featuring "a very unusual constellation of mutations" that could potentially drive another wave of cases, officials warned on Thursday.

Why it matters: The variant, known as B.1.1.529, has so far been found in Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong, in a traveler, but could soon spread "all over," South African health minister Joe Phaahla said.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Manchin’s next blow to liberals

Photo illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios. Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

During his six years as governor, Sen. Joe Manchin developed a rough three-part test he's taken to Washington: Are proposed programs paid for? Do they have bipartisan support? And do they solve a specific problem facing his constituents?

Why it matters: The West Virginia Democrat wields unparalleled power in a 50-50 Senate, but in many ways he still thinks of himself as a state executive with a practical streak — and that may spell trouble for President’s Biden’s $2 trillion social spending plan as it moves to consideration in the Senate.

Axios
2 hours ago - Science

Reader survey: You can put up your Christmas tree now

Data: Axios survey; Note: 1,834 readers of Axios Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, D.C., Northwest Arkansas, Philadelphia and Tampa Bay were surveyed Nov. 19-23, 2021; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios; Illustrations: Aïda Amer/Axios

Axios Local asked readers across the country to weigh in on one of the most polarizing holiday debates: How early is too early to put up your tree?

The verdict: Now's the time. Go nuts.

