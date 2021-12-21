NHL pauses season through Christmas due to COVID surge

The National Hockey League announced it's briefly postponing all NHL games from Wednesday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Omicron variant spreads across North America.

Why it matters: Monday night's announcement of the postponement until Dec. 27 means the NHL is the first major pro sports league in North America to pause its season in response to the outbreak.

By the numbers: The pandemic has caused the postponement of 44 games during the 2021-22 NHL season, CBS Sports notes.

The big picture: The NHL introduced a strict coronavirus vaccination policy in September and announced the following month that only four out of more than 700 players were unvaccinated for this season.

Health officials are advocating for fully vaccinated people to get booster shots to better protect against Omicron.

