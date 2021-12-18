WHO: Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in places with local spread

The Omicron variant has been detected in 89 countries and has a "substantial growth advantage" over the Delta variant, the World Health Organization announced.

State of play: COVID-19 cases detected with the newest variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in areas where there is community spread, WHO said.

"Omicron is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity," said the organization, adding: "given current available data, it is likely that Omicron will outpace Delta where community transmission occurs."

The big picture: Coronavirus cases are surging across Europe, largely driven by the Omicron variant, leading many countries to impose tighter restrictions in an effort to curb the virus.

The surge in cases in London, where Omicron has officially replaced Delta, provides a glimpse into what is likely to come for parts of the U.S., Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.

Cases in the U.S. are rising rapidly with both New York and Washington, D.C., reported record daily numbers on Friday — and there's no reason to think they've peaked yet, Owens writes.

