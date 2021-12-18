Sign up for our daily briefing

WHO: Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in places with local spread

People wear face masks as they walk in a pedestrian street in the city of Cologne, Germany, on Dec. 18. Photo: Ina FassBender/AFP

The Omicron variant has been detected in 89 countries and has a "substantial growth advantage" over the Delta variant, the World Health Organization announced.

State of play: COVID-19 cases detected with the newest variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in areas where there is community spread, WHO said.

  • "Omicron is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity," said the organization, adding: "given current available data, it is likely that Omicron will outpace Delta where community transmission occurs."

The big picture: Coronavirus cases are surging across Europe, largely driven by the Omicron variant, leading many countries to impose tighter restrictions in an effort to curb the virus.

  • The surge in cases in London, where Omicron has officially replaced Delta, provides a glimpse into what is likely to come for parts of the U.S., Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.
  • Cases in the U.S. are rising rapidly with both New York and Washington, D.C., reported record daily numbers on Friday — and there's no reason to think they've peaked yet, Owens writes.

Go deeper: The UK's Omicron warning for America

Caitlin Owens
8 hours ago - Health

The UK's Omicron warning for America

Data: UK Health Security Agency; Chart: Axios Visuals

Coronavirus cases are surging in London as the Omicron variant has officially replaced Delta — a sign of what's likely just around the corner for parts of the U.S.

The bottom line: The ratio of deaths to cases will be lower than spring 2020, simply because so many Americans are either vaccinated or have already been infected. But it's still unclear if the variant itself is less severe, and how many people are vulnerable to it.

Axios
Updated 42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: COVID-19 deaths among pregnant people surged amid Delta, CDC data show — COVID testing site lines spike ahead of holidays — Federal appeals court reinstates Biden's vaccine mandate for large companies — Weight of COVID pushing health care workforce to breaking point.
  2. Vaccines: Report: CDC overcounts millions of vaccinationsFederal appeals court reinstates Biden's vaccine mandate for large companies — Study: J&J vaccine provides little or no protection against Omicron.
  3. States: Broadway cancels performances due to COVID cases — Ohio National Guard dispatched to hospitals as COVID cases surgeNew Orleans implements indoor vaccine mandate for kids 5 and up.
  4. World: Europe tightens COVID restrictions as Omicron spreads — The UK's Omicron warning for AmericaCanada to reimpose COVID testing requirement for travelers — EU official: Omicron expected to be dominant variant by mid-January.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Kierra Frazier
7 hours ago - Health

COVID testing site lines spike ahead of holidays

Cars line up at a rapid antigen coronavirus testing site at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens near Miami, on Aug. 5, 2020. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

With a rise in coronavirus cases across the country and the holiday season in full swing, getting a COVID-19 test has become harder with testing sites already starting to see long lines, NBC News reports.

Driving the news: COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths are increasing across the country, and the U.S. is averaging 122,000 new cases per day as the holiday season gets underway and will bring more people together.

