Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Participants in a demonstration against the coronavirus measures walk past a counter-demonstration in Lower Saxony, Osnabrück on Dec. 18. Photo: Lino Mirgeler/picture alliance via Getty Images
Tighter COVID-19 restrictions are returning in countries across Europe as case counts are on the rise from the quickly spreading and highly transmissible Omicron variant, AP reports.
Driving the news: France and Austria tightened travel restrictions, while Paris canceled its New Year's Eve firework celebration, per AP.
- In Denmark, theaters, concert halls, amusement parks and museums have all been closed, and Ireland set an 8 p.m. local time curfew on pubs and bars.
- Dutch government ministers on Saturday are meeting to consider implementing a tighter lockdown, with the Health Minister Hugo de Jonge saying, "There are very serious concerns," per AP.
- United Kingdom residents are required to wear masks indoors and show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test to attend a nightclub or large event.
Protests are planned in Paris, Turin, Italy and other European countries to oppose government restrictions put in place to curb the virus, per AP.
What they're saying: "None of this is easy," Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said Friday, per AP.
- "We are all exhausted with COVID and the restrictions it requires. The twists and turns, the disappointments and the frustrations take a heavy toll on everyone. But it is the reality that we are dealing with."
The big picture: The restrictions come as coronavirus cases are surging across Europe, largely driven by the Omicron variant.
- In the U.K., confirmed daily infections reached record levels this week, leading Britain and other countries to accelerate the speed of booster distribution.
Go deeper: The UK's Omicron warning for America