Tighter COVID-19 restrictions are returning in countries across Europe as case counts are on the rise from the quickly spreading and highly transmissible Omicron variant, AP reports.

Driving the news: France and Austria tightened travel restrictions, while Paris canceled its New Year's Eve firework celebration, per AP.

In Denmark, theaters, concert halls, amusement parks and museums have all been closed, and Ireland set an 8 p.m. local time curfew on pubs and bars.

Dutch government ministers on Saturday are meeting to consider implementing a tighter lockdown, with the Health Minister Hugo de Jonge saying, "There are very serious concerns," per AP.

United Kingdom residents are required to wear masks indoors and show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test to attend a nightclub or large event.

Protests are planned in Paris, Turin, Italy and other European countries to oppose government restrictions put in place to curb the virus, per AP.

What they're saying: "None of this is easy," Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said Friday, per AP.

"We are all exhausted with COVID and the restrictions it requires. The twists and turns, the disappointments and the frustrations take a heavy toll on everyone. But it is the reality that we are dealing with."

The big picture: The restrictions come as coronavirus cases are surging across Europe, largely driven by the Omicron variant.

In the U.K., confirmed daily infections reached record levels this week, leading Britain and other countries to accelerate the speed of booster distribution.

Go deeper: The UK's Omicron warning for America