Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Europe tightens COVID restrictions as Omicron spreads

Participants in a demonstration against the coronavirus measures walk past a counter-demonstration in Lower Saxony, Osnabrück on Dec. 18. Photo: Lino Mirgeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

Tighter COVID-19 restrictions are returning in countries across Europe as case counts are on the rise from the quickly spreading and highly transmissible Omicron variant, AP reports.

Driving the news: France and Austria tightened travel restrictions, while Paris canceled its New Year's Eve firework celebration, per AP.

  • In Denmark, theaters, concert halls, amusement parks and museums have all been closed, and Ireland set an 8 p.m. local time curfew on pubs and bars.
  • Dutch government ministers on Saturday are meeting to consider implementing a tighter lockdown, with the Health Minister Hugo de Jonge saying, "There are very serious concerns," per AP.
  • United Kingdom residents are required to wear masks indoors and show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test to attend a nightclub or large event.

Protests are planned in Paris, Turin, Italy and other European countries to oppose government restrictions put in place to curb the virus, per AP.

What they're saying: "None of this is easy," Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said Friday, per AP.

  • "We are all exhausted with COVID and the restrictions it requires. The twists and turns, the disappointments and the frustrations take a heavy toll on everyone. But it is the reality that we are dealing with."

The big picture: The restrictions come as coronavirus cases are surging across Europe, largely driven by the Omicron variant.

  • In the U.K., confirmed daily infections reached record levels this week, leading Britain and other countries to accelerate the speed of booster distribution.

Kierra Frazier
18 hours ago - World

Canada to reimpose COVID testing requirement for travelers

Travelers at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Photo: Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Canada will re-tighten its border starting Dec. 21 and will require travelers who are returning to the country to show proof of a negative PCR test, the government announced on Friday.

Driving the news: Canada's testing requirement was eased on Nov. 30, but will return now that the Omicron COVID-19 variant is spreading extremely quickly across the globe.

Axios
Updated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Parents end year with incredible stress — Weight of COVID pushing health care workforce to breaking point — White House unveils "test to stay" strategy to keep kids in school.
  2. Vaccines: Federal appeals court reinstates Biden's vaccine mandate for large companies — Study: J&J vaccine provides little or no protection against Omicron.
  3. States: Ohio National Guard dispatched to hospitals as COVID cases surgeNew Orleans implements indoor vaccine mandate for kids 5 and upNew York reports highest daily COVID record of pandemic.
  4. World: Canada to reimpose COVID testing requirement for travelers ± U.K.'s climbing case count heralds Omicron winter — EU official: Omicron expected to be dominant variant by mid-January.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Kierra Frazier
20 hours ago - Health

New Orleans implements indoor vaccine mandate for kids 5 and up

Photo: Marco Cantile/LightRocket via Getty Images

New Orleans announced this week an expanded vaccine mandate that requires children 5 and up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for indoor settings or have a negative test.

Why it matters: The decision comes along with a New Orleans public school system vaccine requirement for students 5 and up, the first of its kind in the United States, NOLA reports.

