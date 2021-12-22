Sign up for our daily briefing

WHO Europe chief on Omicron: "We can see another storm coming"

Rebecca Falconer

World Health Organization Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge. Photo: Alexander Astafyev\TASS via Getty Images

World Health Organization Europe regional director Hans Kluge said at a briefing Tuesday that governments should prepare for "a significant surge" in COVID-19 cases, driven by the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

Threat level: "We can see another storm coming — Omicron is becoming, or already has become, dominant in several countries — including in Denmark, Portugal and the United Kingdom, where its numbers are doubling" and "generating previously unseen transmission rates," Kluge said.

By the numbers: Last week, Europe and central Asia saw 27,000 additional COVID-19 deaths and 2.6 million new cases, Kruge said.

  • "Infections, still predominantly from the Delta variant, are 40% higher now than during the same period last year," he continued.
  • 89% of people affected by Omicron "reported common COVID-19 symptoms — cough, sore throat, fever," according to Kruge.

Yes, but: "We don't yet know whether Omicron causes more severe disease than the Delta variant," Kruge noted.

The bottom line: Vaccination and booster shots remain the best defense against Omicron, Kruge said.

Go deeper: Europe tightens COVID restrictions as Omicron spreads

Noah Garfinkel
18 hours ago - Health

First confirmed U.S. Omicron death recorded in Texas

People wait and sign waivers ahead of a Covid-19 vaccine clinic in Houston, Texas. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images.

The first confirmed death in the U.S. from the Omicron variant was reported in Texas' Harris County on Monday.

Why it matters: The man who died was in his 50s, unvaccinated and had previously been infected with COVID-19, per a press release.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerNeal Rothschild
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

America tunes out Omicron news despite ominous threat

Data: NewsWhip, CDC; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

New data shows that the Omicron variant is not jumpstarting Americans' engagement in COVID news, despite indications that it may be one of the fastest-spreading variants to date.

Why it matters: News attention spiked early in the Delta wave, but Omicron is not yet having the same effect. A lack of widespread appreciation of the threat could hamper the response.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: What to do about Omicron over the holidays — COVID isn't finished with us — Omicron accounted for 73% of recent COVID-19 cases, CDC says — Biden tests negative after contact with staff member infected with virus
  2. Vaccines: Biden: It's "your patriotic duty" to get vaccinated — WHO and EU clear Novavax, adding another option to vaccine arsenal — NYC will give $100 to people who get COVID booster
  3. States: First confirmed U.S. Omicron death recorded in Texas — America tunes out Omicron news despite ominous threat — America once again faces COVID test shortagesNHL pauses season through Christmas due to COVID surge
  4. World: U.K. health minister doesn't rule out new COVID restrictions before Christmas — New supply chain crisis: medical supplies — WHO: Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in places with local spread
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow