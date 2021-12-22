WHO Europe chief on Omicron: "We can see another storm coming"

World Health Organization Europe regional director Hans Kluge said at a briefing Tuesday that governments should prepare for "a significant surge" in COVID-19 cases, driven by the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

Threat level: "We can see another storm coming — Omicron is becoming, or already has become, dominant in several countries — including in Denmark, Portugal and the United Kingdom, where its numbers are doubling" and "generating previously unseen transmission rates," Kluge said.

By the numbers: Last week, Europe and central Asia saw 27,000 additional COVID-19 deaths and 2.6 million new cases, Kruge said.

"Infections, still predominantly from the Delta variant, are 40% higher now than during the same period last year," he continued.

89% of people affected by Omicron "reported common COVID-19 symptoms — cough, sore throat, fever," according to Kruge.

Yes, but: "We don't yet know whether Omicron causes more severe disease than the Delta variant," Kruge noted.

The bottom line: Vaccination and booster shots remain the best defense against Omicron, Kruge said.

