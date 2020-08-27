After the WNBA announcement of the postponed games for the evening, the Washington Mystics in Palmetto, Florida, each wear white T-shirts with seven bullets on the back protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake. Photo: by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images
The Milwaukee Bucks' boycott of their playoff game over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, prompted the NBA to postpone all games scheduled for Wednesday night and triggered a wave action in other sports.
The big picture: Quick to follow suit were the Women's National Basketball Association quickly followed suit and a slew of Major League Soccer matches. In baseball, the Milwaukee Brewers called off their game against the Cincinnati Reds, the Seattle Mariners' voted against playing the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants was also postponed.
