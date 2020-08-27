31 mins ago - Sports

In photos: Sports grind to a halt as players protest Jacob Blake shooting

After the WNBA announcement of the postponed games for the evening, the Washington Mystics in Palmetto, Florida, each wear white T-shirts with seven bullets on the back protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake. Photo: by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks' boycott of their playoff game over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, prompted the NBA to postpone all games scheduled for Wednesday night and triggered a wave action in other sports.

The big picture: Quick to follow suit were the Women's National Basketball Association quickly followed suit and a slew of Major League Soccer matches. In baseball, the Milwaukee Brewers called off their game against the Cincinnati Reds, the Seattle Mariners' voted against playing the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants was also postponed.

Photo: Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images
The words "Justice Equality Now" on the jumbotron at the Milwaukee Brewers' Miller Park. Photo: Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Los Angeles F.C. players pose after their game against Real Salt Lake was postponed at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah, on Wednesday. Photo: Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Go deeper: Obama praises Bucks for "standing up for what they believe in" with boycott

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh
Updated 6 hours ago - Sports

Milwaukee Brewers opt out of playing tonight after NBA's Jacob Blake boycott

Photo: Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers have decided not to play their scheduled game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, joining the Milwaukee Bucks and other NBA teams' protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, according to the Wall Street Journal and ESPN.

The latest: The Seattle Mariners, which has more Black players on its roster than any team in the MLB, has voted not to play its game against the San Diego Padres.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Updated 5 hours ago - Sports

NBA postpones all of tonight's playoff games after Milwaukee boycott

Referees huddle on an empty court at game time of a scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

All three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday night were postponed after players said they were boycotting over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The WNBA has also postponed three games.

Why it matters: The Milwaukee Bucks, who led Wednesday's protests, are the first NBA team to boycott a game in the wake of nationwide unrest over racism and police brutality. Many NBA players decided to participate in the league's coronavirus "bubble" experiment in order to use their platform to bring awareness to social justice issues.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

2 killed during Jacob Blake protests in Kenosha

People hold signs as they march outside the County Courthouse during demonstrations against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

Authorities said two people have died after gunfire erupted in Kenosha as demonstrators protested the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed, per the New York Times.

Details: At least three people were shot Tuesday evening, and authorities are searching for the suspect, the Washington Post notes. There was a standoff between an armed group who said they were protecting property, as several buildings burned and law enforcement used tear gas on protesters during three nights of unrest.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow