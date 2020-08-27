The Milwaukee Bucks' boycott of their playoff game over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, prompted the NBA to postpone all games scheduled for Wednesday night and triggered a wave action in other sports.

The big picture: Quick to follow suit were the Women's National Basketball Association quickly followed suit and a slew of Major League Soccer matches. In baseball, the Milwaukee Brewers called off their game against the Cincinnati Reds, the Seattle Mariners' voted against playing the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Francisco Giants was also postponed.

Photo: Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images

The words "Justice Equality Now" on the jumbotron at the Milwaukee Brewers' Miller Park. Photo: Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles F.C. players pose after their game against Real Salt Lake was postponed at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah, on Wednesday. Photo: Chris Gardner/Getty Images

