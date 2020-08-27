MLS postpones games to support Jacob Blake

A slew of Major League Soccer matches were postponed as players protest police brutality following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, in Kenosha.

Why it matters: Teams across various sports leagues are postponing games and leveraging their influence. The Milwaukee Bucks' decision to shelve their game prompted the NBA to do the same for all games scheduled for Wednesday night.

The Milwaukee Brewers also decided not to play their scheduled game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, prompting other MLB teams to do the same.

What they're saying: "The entire Major League Soccer family is deeply saddened and horrified by the senseless shooting of Jacob Blake and events in Kenosha," the league said in a statement. "We continue to stand with the Black community throughout our country — including our players and employees — and share in their pain, anger and frustration," per ESPN.

"MLS unequivocally condemns racism and has always stood for equality, but we need to do more to take tangible steps to impact change. We will continue to work with our players, our clubs and the broader soccer community to harness our collective power to fight for equality and social justice."

The state of play: The MLS postponed these matches: FC Dallas v. Colorado Rapids; San Jose v. Portland; LAFC v. Real Salt Lake; LA Galaxy v. Seattle Sounders; and Atlanta v. Miami game.