MLS postpones games to support Jacob Blake

Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

A slew of Major League Soccer matches were postponed as players protest police brutality following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, in Kenosha.

Why it matters: Teams across various sports leagues are postponing games and leveraging their influence. The Milwaukee Bucks' decision to shelve their game prompted the NBA to do the same for all games scheduled for Wednesday night.

  • The Milwaukee Brewers also decided not to play their scheduled game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, prompting other MLB teams to do the same.

What they're saying: "The entire Major League Soccer family is deeply saddened and horrified by the senseless shooting of Jacob Blake and events in Kenosha," the league said in a statement. "We continue to stand with the Black community throughout our country — including our players and employees — and share in their pain, anger and frustration," per ESPN.

  • "MLS unequivocally condemns racism and has always stood for equality, but we need to do more to take tangible steps to impact change. We will continue to work with our players, our clubs and the broader soccer community to harness our collective power to fight for equality and social justice."

The state of play: The MLS postponed these matches: FC Dallas v. Colorado Rapids; San Jose v. Portland; LAFC v. Real Salt Lake; LA Galaxy v. Seattle Sounders; and Atlanta v. Miami game.

Rashaan Ayesh
Milwaukee Brewers opt out of playing tonight after NBA's Jacob Blake boycott

Photo: Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers have decided not to play their scheduled game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, joining the Milwaukee Bucks and other NBA teams' protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, according to the Wall Street Journal and ESPN.

The latest: The Seattle Mariners, which has more Black players on its roster than any team in the MLB, has voted not to play its game against the San Diego Padres.

Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
NBA postpones all of tonight's playoff games after Milwaukee boycott

Referees huddle on an empty court at game time of a scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

All three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday night were postponed after players said they were boycotting over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The WNBA has also postponed three games.

Why it matters: The Milwaukee Bucks, who led Wednesday's protests, are the first NBA team to boycott a game in the wake of nationwide unrest over racism and police brutality. Many NBA players decided to participate in the league's coronavirus "bubble" experiment in order to use their platform to bring awareness to social justice issues.

Rebecca Falconer
2 killed during Jacob Blake protests in Kenosha

People hold signs as they march outside the County Courthouse during demonstrations against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

Authorities said two people have died after gunfire erupted in Kenosha as demonstrators protested the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed, per the New York Times.

Details: At least three people were shot Tuesday evening, and authorities are searching for the suspect, the Washington Post notes. There was a standoff between an armed group who said they were protecting property, as several buildings burned and law enforcement used tear gas on protesters during three nights of unrest.

