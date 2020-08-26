Updated 23 mins ago - Sports

Milwaukee Brewers opt out of playing tonight after NBA's Jacob Blake boycott

Photo: Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers have decided not to play their scheduled game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, joining the Milwaukee Bucks and other NBA teams' protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, according to the Wall Street Journal and ESPN.

Why it matters: Unlike the NBA, the MLB is comprised of majority white players and has not taken the same aggressive approach to promoting social justice messages during its coronavirus-shortened season.

  • Brewers pitcher and union representative Brent Suter told reporters: "Our team and the Reds felt that with our community and our nation in such pain, tonight we wanted 100% of the focus to be on issues that are much more important than baseball."
  • More MLB teams are reportedly considering calling off their games tonight, according to ESPN.

The state of play: The Brewers' decision comes after the NBA announced it will postpone three playoff games in the wake of nationwide unrest over racism and police brutality. The Milwaukee Bucks, which play just 40 miles from Kenosha, where Blake was shot, were the first NBA team to boycott their game Wednesday.

Go deeper: NBA postpones all of tonight's playoff games after Milwaukee boycott

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

2 killed during Jacob Blake protests in Kenosha

People hold signs as they march outside the County Courthouse during demonstrations against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

Authorities said two people have died after gunfire erupted in Kenosha as demonstrators protested the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed, per the New York Times.

Details: At least three people were shot Tuesday evening, and authorities are searching for the suspect, the Washington Post notes. There was a standoff between an armed group who said they were protecting property, as several buildings burned and law enforcement used tear gas on protesters during three nights of unrest.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Aug 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Wisconsin on the brink after cop shoots Black man

Protesters confront Kenosha County deputies last night. Photo: Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Reuters

The next name you'll hear: Jacob Blake, 29, who is in serious condition after being shot seven times in the back by police officers while reaching into his car in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Why it matters: Black men are shot by white police officers at a disproportionate rate, and justice for these shootings is often scarce — or only initiated after mass protests and unrest.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
Aug 25, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Jacob Blake's mother calls for prayers, end to violent protests in Kenosha

Jacob Blake's mother, Julia Jackson, implored Kenosha residents on Tuesday to bring an end to the violence that followed the police-shooting of her son, adding, "We really just need prayers."

Why it matters: Kenosha, Wisconsin, has been in a state of chaos since police shot Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, eight times — months after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Protests have consumed Kenosha with calls for racial justice and an end to police brutality.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow