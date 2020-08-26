NBA postpones all of tonight's playoff games after Milwaukee boycott

All three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday night were postponed after players said they were boycotting over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Why it matters: The Milwaukee Bucks, who led Wednesday's protests, are the first NBA team to boycott a game in the wake of nationwide unrest over racism and police brutality. Many NBA players decided to participate in the league's coronavirus "bubble" experiment in order to use their platform to bring awareness to social justice issues.

The Bucks, who stayed in their locker room as the game was set to tip off, are just one game away from advancing from their opening-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic.

The decision comes amid growing outrage over the shooting of Blake on Sunday in Kenosha, a city 40 miles outside of Milwaukee.

Soon after the Bucks' players announced their decision, the Los Angeles Lakers-Portland Trailblazers and Oklahoma City Thunder-Houston Rockets games were also postponed.

What they're saying: Following Wednesday's decision, Alex Lasry, senior vice president of the Milwaukee Bucks, tweeted, "Some things are bigger than basketball. The stand taken today by the players and org shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change."

Bucks guard George Hill told ESPN's Undefeated, "We're tired of the killings and the injustice."

told ESPN's Undefeated, "We're tired of the killings and the injustice." Lakers star Lebron James tweeted, "F*ck THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT"

Between the lines: "The NBA, owners and front offices didn't see this wave of player boycotts coming today," tweeted NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. "Hours ago, they all expected to be playing these games tonight. This is a pivot point for the NBA and professional sports in North America."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.