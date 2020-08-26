Updated 26 mins ago - Sports

NBA postpones all of tonight's playoff games after Milwaukee boycott

Referees huddle on an empty court at game time of a scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

All three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday night were postponed after players said they were boycotting over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Why it matters: The Milwaukee Bucks, who led Wednesday's protests, are the first NBA team to boycott a game in the wake of nationwide unrest over racism and police brutality. Many NBA players decided to participate in the league's coronavirus "bubble" experiment in order to use their platform to bring awareness to social justice issues.

  • The Bucks, who stayed in their locker room as the game was set to tip off, are just one game away from advancing from their opening-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic.
  • The decision comes amid growing outrage over the shooting of Blake on Sunday in Kenosha, a city 40 miles outside of Milwaukee.
  • Soon after the Bucks' players announced their decision, the Los Angeles Lakers-Portland Trailblazers and Oklahoma City Thunder-Houston Rockets games were also postponed.

What they're saying: Following Wednesday's decision, Alex Lasry, senior vice president of the Milwaukee Bucks, tweeted, "Some things are bigger than basketball. The stand taken today by the players and org shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change."

  • Bucks guard George Hill told ESPN's Undefeated, "We're tired of the killings and the injustice."
  • Lakers star Lebron James tweeted, "F*ck THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT"

Between the lines: "The NBA, owners and front offices didn't see this wave of player boycotts coming today," tweeted NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. "Hours ago, they all expected to be playing these games tonight. This is a pivot point for the NBA and professional sports in North America."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

2 killed during Jacob Blake protests in Kenosha

People hold signs as they march outside the County Courthouse during demonstrations against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

Authorities said two people have died after gunfire erupted in Kenosha as demonstrators protested the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed, per the New York Times.

Details: At least three people were shot Tuesday evening, and authorities are searching for the suspect, the Washington Post notes. There was a standoff between an armed group who said they were protecting property, as several buildings burned and law enforcement used tear gas on protesters during three nights of unrest.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Aug 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Wisconsin on the brink after cop shoots Black man

Protesters confront Kenosha County deputies last night. Photo: Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Reuters

The next name you'll hear: Jacob Blake, 29, who is in serious condition after being shot seven times in the back by police officers while reaching into his car in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Why it matters: Black men are shot by white police officers at a disproportionate rate, and justice for these shootings is often scarce — or only initiated after mass protests and unrest.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
Aug 25, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Jacob Blake's mother calls for prayers, end to violent protests in Kenosha

Jacob Blake's mother, Julia Jackson, implored Kenosha residents on Tuesday to bring an end to the violence that followed the police-shooting of her son, adding, "We really just need prayers."

Why it matters: Kenosha, Wisconsin, has been in a state of chaos since police shot Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, eight times — months after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Protests have consumed Kenosha with calls for racial justice and an end to police brutality.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow