Milwaukee Bucks issue statement on Jacob Blake boycott

Photo: Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images

In a statement addressing their decision to boycott their NBA playoff game on Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks called on the police officers involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake to be held accountable and for the Wisconsin State Legislature to reconvene to pass "meaningful" reform.

Why it matters: The Bucks' historic decision to sit out a playoff game in protest of Blake's shooting in Kenosha prompted the NBA to postpone all games scheduled for Wednesday night, sending reverberations throughout the sports world.

Full statement:

The past four months have shed a light on the ongoing racial injustices facing our African American communities. Citizens around the country have used their voices and platforms to speak out against these wrongdoings.
Over the last few days in our home state of Wisconsin, we’ve seen the horrendous video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, and the additional shooting of protestors. Despite the overwhelming plea for change, there has been no action, so our focus today cannot be on basketball.
When we take the court and represent Milwaukee and Wisconsin, we are expected to play at a high level, give maximum effort and hold each other accountable. We hold ourselves to that standard, and in this moment, we are demanding the same from our lawmakers and law enforcement.
We are calling for justice for Jacob Blake and demand the officers be held accountable. For this to occur, it is imperative for the Wisconsin State Legislature to reconvene after months of inaction and take up meaningful measures to address issues of police accountability, brutality and criminal justice reform. We encourage all citizens to educate themselves take peaceful and responsible action, and remember to vote on Nov. 3.

2 killed during Jacob Blake protests in Kenosha

People hold signs as they march outside the County Courthouse during demonstrations against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

Authorities said two people have died after gunfire erupted in Kenosha as demonstrators protested the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed, per the New York Times.

Details: At least three people were shot Tuesday evening, and authorities are searching for the suspect, the Washington Post notes. There was a standoff between an armed group who said they were protecting property, as several buildings burned and law enforcement used tear gas on protesters during three nights of unrest.

Jacob Blake's mother calls for prayers, end to violent protests in Kenosha

Jacob Blake's mother, Julia Jackson, implored Kenosha residents on Tuesday to bring an end to the violence that followed the police-shooting of her son, adding, "We really just need prayers."

Why it matters: Kenosha, Wisconsin, has been in a state of chaos since police shot Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, eight times — months after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Protests have consumed Kenosha with calls for racial justice and an end to police brutality.

Wisconsin on the brink after cop shoots Black man

Protesters confront Kenosha County deputies last night. Photo: Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Reuters

The next name you'll hear: Jacob Blake, 29, who is in serious condition after being shot seven times in the back by police officers while reaching into his car in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Why it matters: Black men are shot by white police officers at a disproportionate rate, and justice for these shootings is often scarce — or only initiated after mass protests and unrest.

