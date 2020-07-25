1 hour ago - Sports

NBA players pick social justice jersey messaging

Houston Rockets Guard James Hardenwearing a Black History Month T-shirt in 2018. Photo: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NBA released a list of social-justice statements that players can wear on their jerseys when the seeding games begins this coming Thursday, and continuing through the season, AP's Tim Reynolds writes.

By the numbers: 16% of players on rosters for the restart chose not to have a message.

  • "Equality" was the most popular selection, accounting for 25% of the player choices — and it will be worn in nine languages. Besides English, players opted to wear it in their native Italian, French, Bosnian, Lithuanian, Slovenian, German, Spanish and Latvian.
  • "Black Lives Matter" was the second-most popular choice, at 16%.

The NBA is expected to resume its season and playoffs on July 30 in Orlando, Florida.

Team-by-team messages.

Jacob Knutson
17 hours ago - Sports

NFL and Players Association drop preseason games in final agreement

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The NFL and the NFL Players Association finalized an agreement late on Friday, scheduling the regular season to start on Sept. 10, the New York Times reports.

The state of play: The deal keeps the salary cap at just under $200 million per team for the season, but scraps preseason games to reduce the chances of players contracting the coronavirus.

Jacob Knutson
2 hours ago - Health

New Jersey offers remote-only learning to all students this fall

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaking in 2019. Photo: Rick Loomis/Getty Images

All students in New Jersey the state will be eligible for full-time remote learning in the fall, Gov. Phil Murphy (D) has announced.

Why it matters: New Jersey now joins several other states and school districts who have announced plans to limit in-person schooling amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite pressure from Trump administration officials to fully reopen schools this fall.

Marisa Fernandez
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

33% of U.S. museums are "not confident" they will survive next fall

A closed sign outside a museum in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

33% of America's museums are at a "significant risk" of closing permanently by next fall due to economic distress from coronavirus-related shutdowns, an American Alliance of Museums survey has found.

Why it matters: Ticket and gift shop sales, school trips and museum events are primary sources of funding, AAM President and CEO Laura Lott told NPR.

