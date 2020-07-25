Houston Rockets Guard James Hardenwearing a Black History Month T-shirt in 2018. Photo: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
The NBA released a list of social-justice statements that players can wear on their jerseys when the seeding games begins this coming Thursday, and continuing through the season, AP's Tim Reynolds writes.
By the numbers: 16% of players on rosters for the restart chose not to have a message.
- "Equality" was the most popular selection, accounting for 25% of the player choices — and it will be worn in nine languages. Besides English, players opted to wear it in their native Italian, French, Bosnian, Lithuanian, Slovenian, German, Spanish and Latvian.
- "Black Lives Matter" was the second-most popular choice, at 16%.
The NBA is expected to resume its season and playoffs on July 30 in Orlando, Florida.