The NBA released a list of social-justice statements that players can wear on their jerseys when the seeding games begins this coming Thursday, and continuing through the season, AP's Tim Reynolds writes.

By the numbers: 16% of players on rosters for the restart chose not to have a message.

"Equality" was the most popular selection, accounting for 25% of the player choices — and it will be worn in nine languages. Besides English, players opted to wear it in their native Italian, French, Bosnian, Lithuanian, Slovenian, German, Spanish and Latvian.

The NBA is expected to resume its season and playoffs on July 30 in Orlando, Florida.

