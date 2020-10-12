37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mark Meadows refuses to wear mask while talking to reporters in Capitol

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows refused to speak to reporters outside Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing on Monday after they requested that he keep his face mask on.

Why it matters: Meadows has been working out of the White House, which has become a hotspot for the coronavirus over the past two weeks.

  • Meadows has been in constant contact with President Trump, even during his stint at Walter Reed Medical Center when Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19.
  • White House physician Sean Conley announced on Saturday that Trump meets "CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation" and "is no longer considered a transmission risk to others," but never mentioned when Trump's last negative coronavirus test was.

Driving the news: A video of Meadows has been circulating on social media, in which he refuses to put on a mask after claiming to be standing 10 feet away from CNN reporter Kristin Wilson.

  • After receiving pushback from Wilson, Meadows begins walking away and says, "I'm not going to talk through a mask."
  • Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), who tested positive for COVID-19 a little over a week ago and has since said he received clearance from his physician, also received criticism for giving his opening statement at the confirmation hearing without a mask.

The big picture: This is not the first time Meadows has been in the news for disregarding CDC guidelines. In May, he hosted his daughter's 70-person indoor wedding in Atlanta despite major coronavirus lockdowns and local ordinances blocking large gatherings.

Axios
Updated 15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Politics: Mark Meadows refuses to wear mask while talking to reporters in Capitol —Sen. Mike Lee attends Supreme Court confirmation hearing in-person after COVID diagnosis.
  2. Health: Gallup: Only 50% of Americans now willing to get vaccine — What the White House outbreak says about the limits of testing.
  3. World: U.K. PM to announce 3-tier lockdown system for England.
  4. Sports: The NFL faces a scheduling puzzle after Broncos-Patriots postponement.
Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
8 hours ago - Health

What the White House outbreak says about the limits of testing

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The White House coronavirus outbreak has provided a high-profile example of the limitations of rapid diagnostic testing.

Why it matters: New kinds of tests are quickly coming onto the market and being used in places like schools and nursing homes, adding urgency to the debate over how such testing should be used.

Rebecca Falconer
16 hours ago - World

U.K. PM Boris Johnson to announce 3-tier coronavirus lockdown system

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

The U.K.'s hospitality industry has begun a legal challenge to prevent new local coronavirus lockdown rules for England being announced Monday from taking effect, per Reuters.

Driving the news: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson chaired a meeting Oct. 7 "to determine the final interventions." He is expected to announce a three-tier alert system to tackle areas where COVID-19 is surging, the BBC notes.

