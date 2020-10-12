50 mins ago - Health

Sen. Mike Lee attends Supreme Court confirmation hearing in-person after COVID diagnosis

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) attends the Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) attended the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett in-person and gave his opening statement without a mask, a little more than a week after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Details: Lee told Hugh Hewitt on Monday he was cleared to attend the hearing in person from the Office of the Attending Physician. "I’ve gone through the appropriate number of days, and I’ve been keeping my temperature under control, and I’m no longer contagious," Lee said, explaining why he felt comfortable being in the committee room.

  • Lee was one of two Republicans on the committee to test positive for the virus after attending the Rose Garden ceremony at the White House for Barrett, which has looked like a likely "superspreader event."
  • Many Democrats were participating in the hearing remotely.

What they're saying: "Based upon current CDC guidelines, you have met criteria to end COVID-19 isolation for those with mild to moderate disease," said Dr. Brian Monahan, from the Office of the Attending Physician, said in a letter released by Lee's office.

  • "Specifically, it has been greater than 10 days since symptom onset, you have had no fever in absence of fever reducing medication for at least 24 hours, and your other symptoms have improved. The CDC does not recommend repeat SARS-CoV-2 PCR testing if these criteria are met."

Said Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham: As to the hearing room, I doubt if there's any room in the country that's been given more attention and detail to make sure it is CDC compliant. 

What the White House outbreak says about the limits of testing

The White House coronavirus outbreak has provided a high-profile example of the limitations of rapid diagnostic testing.

Why it matters: New kinds of tests are quickly coming onto the market and being used in places like schools and nursing homes, adding urgency to the debate over how such testing should be used.

Fauci says Trump campaign ad took his comments out of context

NIAID director Anthony Fauci told CNN on Sunday that he did not consent to being featured in a Trump campaign ad, which uses his comments out of context.

Context: The Trump campaign released an ad on Saturday that features a clip of Fauci saying, "I can't imagine that ... anybody could be doing any more." The campaign edited the clip to make it appear as if Fauci was talking about Trump. In reality, Fauci says he made the comments months ago and was speaking broadly about the efforts of federal health officials.

Kamala Harris to attend SCOTUS confirmation hearings virtually

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) will participate in Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing virtually, the vice presidential nominee's communications director Chris Harris tweeted Sunday.

What they're saying: Harris won't attend the hearings in person because of Judiciary Republicans' "refusal to take commonsense steps to protect members, aides, Capitol complex workers, and members of the media," Chris Harris wrote.

