Sweetgreen just added steak to its menu nationwide, so naturally we had to try it. The big picture: The D.C.- born salad chain is always on trend, whether that's frozen yogurt or music festivals (RIP) and what's hot right now is...meat!

The plant-based pendulum has swung and fast-casuals like Taim and Cava are beefing up their menus, targeting protein fiends and dinner customers looking for heartier meals.

Dig in: Sweetgreen's "caramelized garlic steak" has restaurant-level ambitions. In ads, it looks like the steak from "The Devil Wears Prada," minced parsley and all.

The beef is grass-fed and pasture-raised to fit in the chain's sustainable model (NYT is skeptical), then seasoned with a roasted garlic spice blend, seared, and finished with olive oil and herbs.

What to expect: Three new signature steak dishes, including two salads and a protein plate ($14.95-$16.35 before tax, tip etc.) Two bowls cost me $36.84 all included—not cheap, more than a single steak dinner at Medium Rare.

What to try: Steak Caesar. The meat, for all its cheffy preparations, is neither assertively spiced nor caramelized. It's not bad, by any means–it's soft and mildly beefy, almost institutional, like steak cubes you'd find at an upscale hospital.

The Caesar with its tangy dressing and crunchy parmesan crisps matches its subtle flavor the best.

What to skip: Steakhouse Chopped. Blue cheese overwhelms the meat, and no steakhouse worth its strip would use quinoa.

Thought bubble: Next time I'd DIY a steak bowl with some romaine and crunchy vedge, roasted sweet potatoes, feta, pickled onions and lime-cilantro-jalapeno dressing for a little zing (it needs zing).

The bottom line: While I haven't forgiven Sweetgreen for taking Spicy Sabzi off the menu and I'm #TeamBlackenedChicken, the steak is a solid addition—especially for all the protein girlies.