The D.C. steakhouse owner who's feeding thousands of locals in need

cEveryone knows D.C.'s star chef-humanitarian José Andrés. But there's another chef-tarian working to feed local families in need: Medium Rare restaurateur Mark Bucher.

Why it matters: Bucher's nonprofit Feed the Fridge is one of Washington's few pandemic-born emergency response organizations that's still active and expanding.

Driving the news: Bucher placed five new "community fridges" in Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington (BGCGW) locations this month, which are expected to feed anywhere from 25 to 100 families a day.

That amounts to a total of 6,000 meals this summer, a time when D.C. kids can go hungry with school lunch off the table.

How it works: Feed the Fridge uses donations to pay restaurants like Lebanese Taverna, which in turn stock a dozen-odd fridges in community centers and schools with free, nutritious meals. On Fridays, partner Charlie Palmer dishes up steak dinners.

It's all part of Bucher's "nourishment with dignity" mission — no judgment, no second-rate food.

Flashback: The nonprofit's seed was planted during the early pandemic shutdown when Bucher began feeding homebound seniors from his steak-frites restaurants (and his own pockets) with volunteer help.

Thousands of dinners and dollars later, he founded Feed the Fridge in 2021.

Stunning stats: Around 1 million free meals served and more than $3 million given to participating restaurants since 2020.

Feed the Fridge supplies more than 20,000 meals a week to DMV elderly, youth, and the homebound.

It's not just food: the nonprofit sourced 100K bottles of baby formula during last year's shortage.

What's next: Bucher has a knack for pinpointing holes in food relief — and underserved populations. He's working to address recent changes and cuts in D.C. SNAP benefits.

The nutrition program covers ingredients, but Bucher notes that cookware and skills are also essential to preparing healthy meals.

"SNAP's intent is amazing, (but) the execution has problems," says Bucher, who's working with BGCGW and Montgomery College to launch SNAP-based cooking classes where participants go home with mental and physical cooking tools.

Another project: Addressing food insecurity on college campuses when dining facilities close for holidays (a tough lesson Feed the Fridge learned serving 30-odd American University students this past Christmas).

What they're saying: "The traditional methods of food pantries and soup kitchens — you have to go get the food, maybe get it home and cook it," says Bucher, who's still looking for big donors to expand. "Though we started as a short-term pandemic response, we can play a major role in solving hunger by transforming 'food insecurity' into 'meal security.'"

Data: Axios Research. Chart: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios. Note: Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington - Germantown is not shown on the map.

Be smart: Bucher's community fridges are open to anyone who needs a meal.

You don't need to apply or fill out paperwork or show an ID — you just show up.

Hours vary by location.