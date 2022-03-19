7 spring things to do in D.C.

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Spring is Washington's favorite season, and there are endless ways to celebrate.

1. 🌸 Indulge in cherry blossom everything

For the first time since the pandemic began, the Cherry Blossom Festival is fully back and in person. Enjoy signature events such as the Kite and the Anacostia River festivals.

Plus, rack up on cherry blossom merch. We're keeping a running list that includes everything from cherry blossom donuts and drinks to metro cards and virtual art.

A group enjoys ARTECHOUSE's latest cherry blossom-inspired exhibition. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

2. 🎉 Don't miss these big events

A number of other big festivals are back this year. Here are a few we've got on our calendars.

DC Wine Fest: April 23 | Tickets start at $39

Details: The 21+ wine tasting event will be held at the Long View Gallery, and features food, art, and live music.

The 21+ wine tasting event will be held at the Long View Gallery, and features food, art, and live music. Why we’re going: We’re eyeing the local wines represented, including District Winery and Philip Carter Winery of Virginia.

National Cannabis Festival: April 23 | Individual one-day passes start at $65

Details: The festival is back with performances from Wiz Khalifa and other artists. For the first time this year, the event will feature the National Cannabis Championship highlighting the best homegrown buds.

The festival is back with performances from Wiz Khalifa and other artists. For the first time this year, the event will feature the National Cannabis Championship highlighting the best homegrown buds. Why we’re going: 420 friendly or not, we’re excited to see some of our favorite artists and to camp out at the Munchies Zone.

Broccoli City Festival: May 7-8 | Two-day general admission tickets start at $189.50

Details: The popular music festival is on with some of Washington’s biggest music stars (Wale and Ari Lennox). The festival isn’t just about the music though, there are other events including a 5k and career fair.

The popular music festival is on with some of Washington’s biggest music stars (Wale and Ari Lennox). The festival isn’t just about the music though, there are other events including a 5k and career fair. Why we’re going: Broccoli City’s music lineup is a millennial music lover's dream.

Fans sing along at Broccoli City. Photo: Josh Sisk/The Washington Post via Getty Images.

3. 🧳 Go for a staycation at these nearby Airbnbs

Whether you're looking for a houseboat in Annapolis or an A-frame in the woods, our region has a beautiful escape for every traveler. Here's our guide to seven cool Airbnbs.

4. ⚾ Cheer on the Nats

Opening day is April 7. Plus, left-handed pitcher, activist, and all-around nice guy Sean Doolittle is back this season.

Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

5. 🚲 Explore D.C. by bike

Spring is the perfect time to hit our area’s bicycle trails before the summer humidity hits us full force.

Mount Vernon Trail: It’s an 18-mile ride along the Potomac River, from Foggy Bottom through Alexandria to George Washington’s home.

It’s an 18-mile ride along the Potomac River, from Foggy Bottom through Alexandria to George Washington’s home. Anacostia Riverwalk Trail: This is a beautiful trail on both banks of the Anacostia River, with a 3.5-mile stretch maintained by the National Park Service where you can take connections across the river too.

This is a beautiful trail on both banks of the Anacostia River, with a 3.5-mile stretch maintained by the National Park Service where you can take connections across the river too. Metropolitan Branch Trail: An 8-mile ride from Silver Spring to Union Station, featuring many views of D.C. murals. There is work on the northern portion to create a separate trail in line with the rest of the route since part of the trail is currently through street traffic.

An 8-mile ride from Silver Spring to Union Station, featuring many views of D.C. murals. There is work on the northern portion to create a separate trail in line with the rest of the route since part of the trail is currently through street traffic. The Capital Crescent Trail: An 11-mile trail that you can take from Georgetown to Bethesda with views of the Potomac River.

6. 🍺 Crack open a cold one

D.C. breweries love spring as much as we do, and many have special seasonal brews to bring in the season.

DC Brau recently released The Legislator, an 18-month barrel-aged German-style Doppelbock, and The Incurable Sadness: Irish-Style Dry Stout.

City-State Brewing Co. has the Blossom Kolsch. Its taproom is at 705 Edgewood St. NE.

If you’re looking for a day trip, Manor Hill Brewing in Ellicott City uses seasonal ingredients to make craft beers on a 54-acre farm.

Their popular spring seasonal is Manorita: “Inspired by a margarita, but very much still a beer, this Mexican-style lager features Tahitian Limes and Natural Sea Salt,” says brewery owner Corey Mull.

They also have two releases coming in April: Overalls, a traditional German Maibock, and Katherine’s Kolsch, which pays homage to the German roots of the farm’s owner Marriner family.

In Alexandria, Port City Brewing Co. just put out Helles, a limited-a release German-style lager that was first introduced in 2017.

Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

7. 💐 Enjoy more spring flowers at the National Arboretum

If you want a less-crowded flower viewing experience than the Tidal Basin can provide, the arboretum is a great alternative.