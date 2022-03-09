Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

'Tis the season: Everything’s about to get pink and petaled — including your coffee, donuts, and cocktails.

Cherry blossom bloom season is upon us, so here’s where to get in the spirit as we wait for peak bloom:

🌸 Compass Coffee (various locations)

The coffee chain has unveiled two ways to celebrate the blossoms: With a pink Cherry Blossom Cream Cold Brew, which is sweet and floral, and a tin of Cherry Blossom Blend beans, a medium roast with hints of vanilla and cherry.

🌸 Astro Doughnuts (1308 G Street NW & 7511 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church)

Astro Doughnuts will soon release its Cherry Blossom doughnuts. In the meantime, you can grab a Cherry Cheesecake Doughnut at its G Street and Falls Church locations.

🌸 LaCroix (various locations)

LaCroix announced earlier this month that it’s unveiling its new Cherry Blossom sparkling water just in time for the festival. Fresh Market, Target, ALDI, Harris Teeter, Weis Markets, and Sam’s Club will carry the seasonal beverage as soon as mid-March.

🌸 Ice Cream Jubilee (various locations)

Grab a scoop of the boozy Cherries Jubilee, which includes black cherries, brandy, and dark chocolate, in honor of the festival.

🗺️ See this list in map form.

This list will be updated as more cherry blossom offerings bloom. Know of any to add? Email [email protected].