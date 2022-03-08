7 cool Airbnbs driving distance from D.C.

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Whether you're looking for a houseboat in Annapolis or an A-frame in the woods, here are seven Airbnb escapes, all under three hours driving distance from D.C.

Sleep suspended above the Chesapeake Bay in this houseboat. There's a rooftop deck so you can really take in the view.

Location: Annapolis

Annapolis Features: On the water (literally), rooftop deck, coastal-inspired interior.

On the water (literally), rooftop deck, coastal-inspired interior. Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Cost: $519 per night

This Airbnb looks like a scene from a Nicholas Sparks book/movie. You can sit on the porch and watch the sunset over the water, with the lighthouse in view.

Location: Lusby

Lusby Features: Next to an active lighthouse, seven acres of land, beach access.

Next to an active lighthouse, seven acres of land, beach access. Space: 8 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

8 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms Cost: $234+ per night

This blue bungalow has panoramic views from a spacious screened-in porch and a private dock.

Location: Leonardtown

Leonardtown Features: Good for small groups, fire pit, hammocks, kayaks, cornhole.

Good for small groups, fire pit, hammocks, kayaks, cornhole. Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom Cost: $207+ per night

If you want to disconnect a bit, this waterfront house is submerged in nature with an outdoor fire pit, swinging chairs, kayaks, and canoes for a very nature-filled vacation.

Location: Lusby

Lusby Features: Driving distance from vineyards, waterfront, cute interior.

Driving distance from vineyards, waterfront, cute interior. Space: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom Cost: $187+ per night

This gorgeous house sleeps 12 and is only eight miles from Pippin Hill Vineyards, Potters Craft Cider, or Carter Mountain.

Location: Charlottesville

Charlottesville Features: Close to wine and hiking, rustic design, good for groups.

Close to wine and hiking, rustic design, good for groups. Space: 12 guests, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

12 guests, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms Cost: $1,385+ per night

Make your morning coffee with the Nespresso, and sip it on the porch by the fire pit table overlooking the Blue Ridge mountains for ultimate relaxation.

Location: Greenwood

Greenwood Features: Recently remodeled, fully stocked kitchen including local coffee beans and a Nespresso, mountain views, close to vineyards.

Recently remodeled, fully stocked kitchen including local coffee beans and a Nespresso, mountain views, close to vineyards. Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms Cost: $543+ per night

If you're looking for a slow-paced romantic weekend away, this cool penthouse in charming Staunton might do the trick.

Location: Staunton

Staunton Features: Unique layout, rooftop deck, at The Blackburn Inn.

Unique layout, rooftop deck, at The Blackburn Inn. Space: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms Cost: $385+ per night