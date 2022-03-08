1 hour ago - Things to Do

7 cool Airbnbs driving distance from D.C.

Brianna Crane
airbnbs near dc
Modern mountain home; Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Whether you're looking for a houseboat in Annapolis or an A-frame in the woods, here are seven Airbnb escapes, all under three hours driving distance from D.C.

1. Houseboat in Annapolis

Sleep suspended above the Chesapeake Bay in this houseboat. There's a rooftop deck so you can really take in the view.

  • Location: Annapolis
  • Features: On the water (literally), rooftop deck, coastal-inspired interior.
  • Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
  • Cost: $519 per night
Houseboat in Annapolis
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Houseboat in Annapolis interior
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
2. Cove Point lighthouse

This Airbnb looks like a scene from a Nicholas Sparks book/movie. You can sit on the porch and watch the sunset over the water, with the lighthouse in view.

  • Location: Lusby
  • Features: Next to an active lighthouse, seven acres of land, beach access.
  • Space: 8 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
  • Cost: $234+ per night
Cove Point lighthouse
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
3. Breton Bay bungalow

This blue bungalow has panoramic views from a spacious screened-in porch and a private dock.

  • Location: Leonardtown
  • Features: Good for small groups, fire pit, hammocks, kayaks, cornhole.
  • Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
  • Cost: $207+ per night
Breton Bay bungalow view
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Breton Bay bungalow interior
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
4. Waterfront vintage A-frame

If you want to disconnect a bit, this waterfront house is submerged in nature with an outdoor fire pit, swinging chairs, kayaks, and canoes for a very nature-filled vacation.

  • Location: Lusby
  • Features: Driving distance from vineyards, waterfront, cute interior.
  • Space: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
  • Cost: $187+ per night
Waterfront vintage A-frame
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Waterfront vintage A-frame interior
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
5. Group cabin close to vineyards

This gorgeous house sleeps 12 and is only eight miles from Pippin Hill Vineyards, Potters Craft Cider, or Carter Mountain.

  • Location: Charlottesville
  • Features: Close to wine and hiking, rustic design, good for groups.
  • Space: 12 guests, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
  • Cost: $1,385+ per night
Group cabin close to vineyards interior
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
6. Modern mountain home

Make your morning coffee with the Nespresso, and sip it on the porch by the fire pit table overlooking the Blue Ridge mountains for ultimate relaxation.

  • Location: Greenwood
  • Features: Recently remodeled, fully stocked kitchen including local coffee beans and a Nespresso, mountain views, close to vineyards.
  • Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
  • Cost: $543+ per night
Modern mountain home interior
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Modern mountain home views
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
7. Historic penthouse in Staunton

If you're looking for a slow-paced romantic weekend away, this cool penthouse in charming Staunton might do the trick.

  • Location: Staunton
  • Features: Unique layout, rooftop deck, at The Blackburn Inn.
  • Space: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
  • Cost: $385+ per night
Historic penthouse in Staunton
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
