7 cool Airbnbs driving distance from D.C.
Whether you're looking for a houseboat in Annapolis or an A-frame in the woods, here are seven Airbnb escapes, all under three hours driving distance from D.C.
1. Houseboat in Annapolis
Sleep suspended above the Chesapeake Bay in this houseboat. There's a rooftop deck so you can really take in the view.
- Location: Annapolis
- Features: On the water (literally), rooftop deck, coastal-inspired interior.
- Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Cost: $519 per night
2. Cove Point lighthouse
This Airbnb looks like a scene from a Nicholas Sparks book/movie. You can sit on the porch and watch the sunset over the water, with the lighthouse in view.
- Location: Lusby
- Features: Next to an active lighthouse, seven acres of land, beach access.
- Space: 8 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Cost: $234+ per night
3. Breton Bay bungalow
This blue bungalow has panoramic views from a spacious screened-in porch and a private dock.
- Location: Leonardtown
- Features: Good for small groups, fire pit, hammocks, kayaks, cornhole.
- Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $207+ per night
4. Waterfront vintage A-frame
If you want to disconnect a bit, this waterfront house is submerged in nature with an outdoor fire pit, swinging chairs, kayaks, and canoes for a very nature-filled vacation.
- Location: Lusby
- Features: Driving distance from vineyards, waterfront, cute interior.
- Space: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $187+ per night
5. Group cabin close to vineyards
This gorgeous house sleeps 12 and is only eight miles from Pippin Hill Vineyards, Potters Craft Cider, or Carter Mountain.
- Location: Charlottesville
- Features: Close to wine and hiking, rustic design, good for groups.
- Space: 12 guests, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Cost: $1,385+ per night
6. Modern mountain home
Make your morning coffee with the Nespresso, and sip it on the porch by the fire pit table overlooking the Blue Ridge mountains for ultimate relaxation.
- Location: Greenwood
- Features: Recently remodeled, fully stocked kitchen including local coffee beans and a Nespresso, mountain views, close to vineyards.
- Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Cost: $543+ per night
7. Historic penthouse in Staunton
If you're looking for a slow-paced romantic weekend away, this cool penthouse in charming Staunton might do the trick.
- Location: Staunton
- Features: Unique layout, rooftop deck, at The Blackburn Inn.
- Space: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Cost: $385+ per night
