How to play winter tourist in the Twin Cities
Sick of the snow? Why not spend a weekend (or weeknight) playing tourist in your own city?
Driving the news: We asked Axios Twin Cities readers to share their go-to spots for showing off our great metro to visitors. Hundreds of you responded!
Why it matters: Now is about the time of year when many Minnesotans start wondering why they live here at all.
- While many of the recommendations might seem obvious — or be places you've been many times before — these tried-and-true activities and attractions are worth another look.
The bottom line: Whether you're hosting friends, new to the area or just looking to see your city through fresh eyes, we're here to help you get through the rest of winter.
🛍️ Mall of America
Nine out of 10 of your out-of-town guests will probably request a tour of the mother of all Minnesota tourist attractions, complete with a ride at Nickelodeon Universe (RIP Camp Snoopy!).
Yes, but: The shopping and entertainment complex's 5.6 million square feet of stores, restaurants and entertainment means there's almost always something new to see.
- Recent additions include luxury stores perfect for window shopping, an indoor climbing zone and a state-of-the-art esports studio.
Pro tip: Swing by before the stores open for a walking tour to avoid crowds.
🕺🏿 Paisley Park
We know you know that you can tour Prince's Chanhassen estate-turned-museum/shrine. But did you know you can pay $160 to record in the studio?
- For an even more local (and probably less expensive) Prince experience, hit up a show at the Dakota, one of the late artist's go-to haunts, or snap a selfie outside the "Purple Rain" house (3420 Snelling Ave.).
Speaking of Prince, a show at First Avenue is never a bad idea (80s vs. 90s party anyone?).
🍜 Fill up at a food hall:
Bored with beer crawls? Eat your way through the Twin Cities instead by spending an afternoon touring one of our many food halls.
- From the pioneering Midtown Global Market to new entrant Eat Street Crossing, options abound.
Plus: The new Asia Mall in Eden Prairie is one of a number of great international grocery stores in the metro area worthy of a stop.
🎨 Get your fine-art fix
Minneapolis Institute of Art recently debuted a new full-sensory, immersive exhibition from Oscar-winning art director Tim Yip. The Walker, Cafesjian Art Trust Museum in Shoreview and Bell Museum are also good bets.
- And don't forget about the American Swedish Institute museum, which includes the FIKA cafe and the Turnblad Mansion.
More ideas
🕹️ Can Can Wonderland offers mini golf, pinball, arcade games and more. Grab a beer at BlackStack Brewing before or after.
🍯 The Mill City Farmers Market, located inside the Mill City Museum during the winter months, has a few upcoming dates for your artisanal goods needs. The Twin Cities team picked up delicious pastries on a recent visit.
🔭 After you shop, take a stroll to the Guthrie's Endless Bridge. The observation area runs 178 feet and is 55 feet above the parkway. It's open to the public starting at 11am Tuesday through Sunday — no show ticket required!
🎥 "Scream it Off Screen" at the Parkway Theater in Minneapolis is always a good time. Audiences for the short film competition decide which entrant gets a cash prize. It takes place the first Friday of every month.
🏈 Treat your favorite Vikings fan to a behind-the-scenes tour of U.S. Bank Stadium. We're pretty sure they won't let you blow the Gjallarhorn, but it's worth an ask!
🌸 Pretend you've escaped to somewhere warm at Como Zoo and Conservatory. If you're willing to bundle back up, winter's a great time to see polar bears and Arctic foxes romp in the snow. Staying indoors? Keep an eye out for Chloe the sloth in the Tropical Encounters room.
🛝 And for parents or those with young guests, there are plenty of indoor playgrounds and kid-friendly indoor activities around, too. Here's our guide.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.