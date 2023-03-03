Eat Street Crossing food hall opens on Nicollet Avenue

Prepare your appetite — Eat Street Crossing (ESC), the highly-anticipated food hall run by the teams behind Bebe Zito and Zen Box Izakaya, opens its doors to the public Saturday.

I attended the preview party on Wednesday night. Here's what to expect.

The location: ESC is as south as you can get on Eat Street — if you see the Kmart, you’re in the right place.

The industrial brick warehouse's high ceilings make the space feel enormous, though actual seating might be hard to get on a busy day.

There's a cozy room upstairs with extra tables.

The food: Halls typically rent out the majority of their stands to other vendors, but five of the six options — the only exception being bubble tea chain Chatime — were created by the team.

The Bebe Zito owners have the ice cream shop, burger stand and a new Brazilian pizza concept; Zen Box Izakaya owners claim a sushi restaurant and ramen bar.

There's a giant wine wall and bar in the center with a cocktail menu that includes a drink for every zodiac sign.

My thoughts: Personally, I go to food halls because they have restaurants I can't find anywhere else but half of ESC's vendors have multiple locations outside the food hall.

However, I think the new food ideas are strong enough to bring in people that were already familiar with the existing ones. I love Bebe Burgers, yet found myself skipping it to get an extra bowl from Ramen Shoten.

Plus: The bar program stands on its own. I'm a Scorpio, but the Aquarius ($11) cocktail with rum, horchata and ube was delicious.

