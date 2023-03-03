When Eat Street Crossing debuts on March 4, it will mark the sixth food hall to have opened in the Twin Cities in just over four years.

That's nearly 40 individual food and drink vendors, most of which didn't exist before they landed a spot in a food hall.

Why it matters: The food-court like setups aren't just an easy place to grab a bite. Many have become Twin Cities destinations, attracting big crowds and giving local chefs a cheaper opportunity to try new concepts.

Nationally-acclaimed pizzeria Wrecktangle began in North Loop Galley, while Union Hmong Kitchen's small stand in Graze Provisions + Libations earned a 2022 James Beard nomination.

What they're saying: "There are a lot of talented chefs that just want to do their craft, but can't afford an entire built-out restaurant," the Market at Malcolm Yards owner Patricia Wall told Axios. "Starting in a food hall lowers the barriers of entry."

How it works: Every hall is different, but spots like Malcolm Yards and North Loop Galley don't charge a rental fee. Instead, vendors pay a percentage of sales to the operators.

Leases are typically 1-2 years — short enough to keep things fresh, but long enough to avoid frequent turnover.

In some cases, operators put in their own stands. Five of the six concepts at Eat Street Crossing were created by the teams that started the food hall.

Between the lines: Despite increasing competition, several owners told Axios that rival halls don't take away business because most are in different areas of town.

Graze and North Loop Galley are less than half a mile apart, but Galley Group CEO Chad Ellingboe ​said Graze doesn't affect business because the two have different options and environments.

What we're watching: The Dayton's Project food hall curated by celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern was supposed to open three years ago. A spokesperson told Axios it's still in development, but didn't have a timeline.

