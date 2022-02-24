Twin Cities chefs get James Beard semifinalist nods
Twin Cities restaurants are well-represented on the list of semifinalists for prestigious James Beard Foundation Awards.
Why it matters: The inclusion of several local chefs is a recognition of the high caliber food scene here in the Twin Cities.
Zoom in: Owamni and Union Hmong Kitchen are in the mix for best new restaurant.
- Their respective chefs, Sean Sherman and Yia Vang, made the list for best midwestern chef, along with Petite León's Jorge Guzmán and Vann's Erik Skaar.
Plus: Kim Bartmann of Bartmann Group, which owns Barbette, Red Stag Supper Club and other local haunts, is a nominee for outstanding restaurateur.
What's next: Winners will be celebrated in June, per a release.
