Twin Cities chefs get James Beard semifinalist nods

Torey Van Oot
A photograph of chef Yia Vang smiling with his arms crossed.
Yia Vang. Photo courtesy of Union Hmong Kitchen

Twin Cities restaurants are well-represented on the list of semifinalists for prestigious James Beard Foundation Awards.

Why it matters: The inclusion of several local chefs is a recognition of the high caliber food scene here in the Twin Cities.

Zoom in: Owamni and Union Hmong Kitchen are in the mix for best new restaurant.

  • Their respective chefs, Sean Sherman and Yia Vang, made the list for best midwestern chef, along with Petite León's Jorge Guzmán and Vann's Erik Skaar.

Plus: Kim Bartmann of Bartmann Group, which owns Barbette, Red Stag Supper Club and other local haunts, is a nominee for outstanding restaurateur.

What's next: Winners will be celebrated in June, per a release.

