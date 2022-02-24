Twin Cities chefs get James Beard semifinalist nods

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Twin Cities restaurants are well-represented on the list of semifinalists for prestigious James Beard Foundation Awards.

Why it matters: The inclusion of several local chefs is a recognition of the high caliber food scene here in the Twin Cities.

Zoom in: Owamni and Union Hmong Kitchen are in the mix for best new restaurant.

Their respective chefs, Sean Sherman and Yia Vang, made the list for best midwestern chef, along with Petite León's Jorge Guzmán and Vann's Erik Skaar.

Plus: Kim Bartmann of Bartmann Group, which owns Barbette, Red Stag Supper Club and other local haunts, is a nominee for outstanding restaurateur.

What's next: Winners will be celebrated in June, per a release.