52 mins ago - Food and Drink

Minneapolis' Wrecktangle Pizza wins Good Morning America's best pizza competition

Audrey Kennedy
Two rectangular pan pizzas.

The Community and Shredder pizzas from Wrecktangle Pizza. Photos: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

It's official: Minnesota has the nation's best pizza, according to Good Morning America.

What's happening: Wrecktangle Pizza, the Minneapolis pizzeria known for its Detroit-style pies, won the national morning news show's "United States of Pizza" competition on Friday.

  • The restaurant, which has three locations across Minneapolis, beat out pizzerias from four other cities — Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago and New York — for the $10,000 grand prize and golden pizza cutter.

Baking the news: Owner Jeff Rogers served four GMA judges his Very Nice Breakfast Pizza, with scrambled eggs, bacon jam, pork gravy and seven different types of cheese.

  • One judge said "This pizza should not work, and I would never order it, but I freaking love it."

Audrey's favorite: I've tried several Wrecktangle pizzas, but the Community pizza ($20) — a vegetarian 'za topped with whipped honey goat cheese, arugula and balsamic glaze — is easily the best.

  • Tip: Wrecktangle's all day, everyday $4 grape apes is one of the best drink specials in Uptown.

📍Visit: The pizzeria has locations in Market at Malcolm Yards and North Loop Galley, plus a standalone restaurant at 703 W Lake St, Minneapolis.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more