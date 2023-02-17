Minneapolis' Wrecktangle Pizza wins Good Morning America's best pizza competition
It's official: Minnesota has the nation's best pizza, according to Good Morning America.
What's happening: Wrecktangle Pizza, the Minneapolis pizzeria known for its Detroit-style pies, won the national morning news show's "United States of Pizza" competition on Friday.
- The restaurant, which has three locations across Minneapolis, beat out pizzerias from four other cities — Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago and New York — for the $10,000 grand prize and golden pizza cutter.
Baking the news: Owner Jeff Rogers served four GMA judges his Very Nice Breakfast Pizza, with scrambled eggs, bacon jam, pork gravy and seven different types of cheese.
- One judge said "This pizza should not work, and I would never order it, but I freaking love it."
Audrey's favorite: I've tried several Wrecktangle pizzas, but the Community pizza ($20) — a vegetarian 'za topped with whipped honey goat cheese, arugula and balsamic glaze — is easily the best.
- Tip: Wrecktangle's all day, everyday $4 grape apes is one of the best drink specials in Uptown.
📍Visit: The pizzeria has locations in Market at Malcolm Yards and North Loop Galley, plus a standalone restaurant at 703 W Lake St, Minneapolis.
