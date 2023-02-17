Minneapolis' Wrecktangle Pizza wins Good Morning America's best pizza competition

The Community and Shredder pizzas from Wrecktangle Pizza. Photos: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

It's official: Minnesota has the nation's best pizza, according to Good Morning America.

What's happening: Wrecktangle Pizza, the Minneapolis pizzeria known for its Detroit-style pies, won the national morning news show's "United States of Pizza" competition on Friday.

The restaurant, which has three locations across Minneapolis, beat out pizzerias from four other cities — Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago and New York — for the $10,000 grand prize and golden pizza cutter.

Baking the news: Owner Jeff Rogers served four GMA judges his Very Nice Breakfast Pizza, with scrambled eggs, bacon jam, pork gravy and seven different types of cheese.

One judge said "This pizza should not work, and I would never order it, but I freaking love it."

Audrey's favorite: I've tried several Wrecktangle pizzas, but the Community pizza ($20) — a vegetarian 'za topped with whipped honey goat cheese, arugula and balsamic glaze — is easily the best.

Tip: Wrecktangle's all day, everyday $4 grape apes is one of the best drink specials in Uptown.

📍Visit: The pizzeria has locations in Market at Malcolm Yards and North Loop Galley, plus a standalone restaurant at 703 W Lake St, Minneapolis.