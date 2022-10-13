25 mins ago - Things to Do
Cafesjian Art Trust Museum opens in Shoreview with inaugural glass exhibit
A free art museum with a focus on studio glass opens Thursday in Shoreview, bringing late St. Paul philanthropist and businessman Gerard Cafesjian's private collection under one roof.
- The Cafesjian Art Trust (CAT) Museum's inaugural exhibition features large-scale installations by Cafesjian's close friend and glass artist Dale Chihuly, including this colorful ceiling.
Visit: 4600 Churchill St, Shoreview. Open for guided tours only, reservations required.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.