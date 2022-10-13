25 mins ago - Things to Do

Cafesjian Art Trust Museum opens in Shoreview with inaugural glass exhibit

Audrey Kennedy
A colorful glass ceiling.

Part of the ceiling in the CAT Museum. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

A free art museum with a focus on studio glass opens Thursday in Shoreview, bringing late St. Paul philanthropist and businessman Gerard Cafesjian's private collection under one roof.

  • The Cafesjian Art Trust (CAT) Museum's inaugural exhibition features large-scale installations by Cafesjian's close friend and glass artist Dale Chihuly, including this colorful ceiling.

Visit: 4600 Churchill St, Shoreview. Open for guided tours only, reservations required.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more