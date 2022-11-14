Asia Mall debuts in Eden Prairie

A one-stop shop for Asian groceries, restaurants and other businesses is now open in Eden Prairie, bringing a long-awaited cultural hub for pan-Asian communities to the west metro.

Driving the news: A former Gander Outdoors store off 494 has been transformed into Asia Mall, a 116,000-square-foot, two-story mall that soft-launched last week with over a dozen tenants.

What he’s saying: “The Twin Cities is so spread out that I often found myself driving 20 miles to get oriental groceries, then another 20 miles to meet a client,” Asia Mall co-owner Amor Zhao said. “Our goal was to represent all AAPI cultures under one roof.”

What to expect: Grocery store Asian Mart 88 serves as anchor and takes up most of the first floor with staples from a variety of countries.

Yes, and: The mall also contains an insurance company, travel agency, used car dealership and hair salon. More space is available for rent, broker Marshall Nguyen said.

What’s next: A grand opening is planned for Sunday. Until then, the mall is operating at limited capacity and is open daily from 12pm to 7pm.

The same group of investors is already planning another big project – an Asian retail center and food hall at Burnsville Center.

📸 Check out a video on our Instagram.