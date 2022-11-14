Asia Mall debuts in Eden Prairie
A one-stop shop for Asian groceries, restaurants and other businesses is now open in Eden Prairie, bringing a long-awaited cultural hub for pan-Asian communities to the west metro.
Driving the news: A former Gander Outdoors store off 494 has been transformed into Asia Mall, a 116,000-square-foot, two-story mall that soft-launched last week with over a dozen tenants.
What he’s saying: “The Twin Cities is so spread out that I often found myself driving 20 miles to get oriental groceries, then another 20 miles to meet a client,” Asia Mall co-owner Amor Zhao said. “Our goal was to represent all AAPI cultures under one roof.”
What to expect: Grocery store Asian Mart 88 serves as anchor and takes up most of the first floor with staples from a variety of countries.
- Restaurants include Pho Mai, Uni Uni Bubble Tea, Mochi Dough, Hot Pot City, CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog and other international cuisines.
Yes, and: The mall also contains an insurance company, travel agency, used car dealership and hair salon. More space is available for rent, broker Marshall Nguyen said.
What’s next: A grand opening is planned for Sunday. Until then, the mall is operating at limited capacity and is open daily from 12pm to 7pm.
- The same group of investors is already planning another big project – an Asian retail center and food hall at Burnsville Center.
