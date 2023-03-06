1 hour ago - Things to Do

"Eternal Offerings," a full-sensory immersive exhibition, opens at Mia

Audrey Kennedy

One of the rooms in the new exhibit. Not pictured: The moving spotlights. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

A full-sensory, immersive exhibition designed by an Oscar-winning art director is now open at Minneapolis Institute of Art.

What to expect: Low lighting, floor-to-ceiling projections onto the walls, soundscapes playing over speakers and a Zen-like atmosphere.

  • Other than the first object, the exhibit's curators didn't label any of the items to keep people immersed, instead of them stopping to read.
  • A pamphlet is provided with brief descriptions of each room's theme.

My thought bubble: Artifacts aside, I could barely believe this was in the same gallery as the Botticelli exhibit. Mia's complete overhaul of the space made it feel like a different museum.

  • Open now through May 21; $20.
