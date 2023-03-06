1 hour ago - Things to Do
"Eternal Offerings," a full-sensory immersive exhibition, opens at Mia
A full-sensory, immersive exhibition designed by an Oscar-winning art director is now open at Minneapolis Institute of Art.
- Tim Yip's "Eternal Offerings: Chinese Ritual Bronzes" debuted on Saturday and features 150 bronze objects from the museum's permanent collection.
What to expect: Low lighting, floor-to-ceiling projections onto the walls, soundscapes playing over speakers and a Zen-like atmosphere.
- Other than the first object, the exhibit's curators didn't label any of the items to keep people immersed, instead of them stopping to read.
- A pamphlet is provided with brief descriptions of each room's theme.
My thought bubble: Artifacts aside, I could barely believe this was in the same gallery as the Botticelli exhibit. Mia's complete overhaul of the space made it feel like a different museum.
- Open now through May 21; $20.
