A historic winter storm is threatening to wallop the Twin Cities with upwards of two feet of snow over the coming days.

State of play: The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning of "life-threatening" conditions due to heavy snow and strong winds, with the Winter Storm Severity Index indicating "extreme" impacts, Axios Generates' Andrew Freedman reports.

If the higher estimates come through, the storm could rank in the top five snowfalls in state history.

What to expect: Two waves, per NWS. The first, starting Tuesday afternoon, is expected to bring 3 to 7 inches of snow.

A second round beginning Wednesday afternoon could dump an additional 10 to 20 inches.

Travel could be "impossible" Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the agency warns.

What to know: State and local officials are already taking steps to prepare for the storm.

Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency, authorizing the National Guard to step in and help stuck drivers once the storm begins. More than 800 snow plows and 1,600 drivers across the state are on standby, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

Minneapolis is opening up hundreds of parking spots to the public for free to get cars off the street through Feb. 28.

Some major airlines are issuing weather waivers for flights departing from MSP Airport.

What's happening: The state Legislature plans to suspend all business Wednesday and Thursday to allow lawmakers to travel home.

Saint Paul Public Schools announced it will go to e-learning on Wednesday and Thursday and will have a snow day on Friday. Students will be sent home from school with their iPads Tuesday.

Minneapolis Public Schools is switching to e-learning Wednesday through Friday.

The bottom line: Officials are urging residents to stock up on supplies and get any necessary errands done on Tuesday, before the storm hits.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.