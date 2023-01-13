It can be fun to get outdoors during the winter, but let's be honest: Sometimes, it's just gross outside.

What's happening: Twin Cities residents dealt with "the worst air quality since 2005" this week as warm air trapped stagnant pollution near the ground for days.

Combined with plowing problems, deteriorating ice and 4:45pm sunsets, it's been a tough week to live in Minnesota.

Yes, but: There's one annual event that always reminds me of the warm times ahead: The Como Zoo and Conservatory's Winter Flower Show, which thankfully opens today in the Sunken Garden.

Minnesota has a wealth of botanical gardens, but the Conservatory is my favorite year-round space for fresh air and bright colors.

Plus: There are plenty of spaces to explore after the flowers. The palm dome, which keeps temperatures above 70 degrees, has some hidden surprises.

I've spotted sloths clinging to trees, birds hidden in branches, and even a few frogs hopping around.

The best part: The entire conservatory is free all year round. Reservations are required.

📍Visit: 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul. The winter flower show starts today and runs through March 19.

Want more options for the whole family? Bookmark our guide of indoor kid-friendly activities.