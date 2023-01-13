Como Zoo and Conservatory debuts winter flower show
It can be fun to get outdoors during the winter, but let's be honest: Sometimes, it's just gross outside.
What's happening: Twin Cities residents dealt with "the worst air quality since 2005" this week as warm air trapped stagnant pollution near the ground for days.
- Combined with plowing problems, deteriorating ice and 4:45pm sunsets, it's been a tough week to live in Minnesota.
Yes, but: There's one annual event that always reminds me of the warm times ahead: The Como Zoo and Conservatory's Winter Flower Show, which thankfully opens today in the Sunken Garden.
- Minnesota has a wealth of botanical gardens, but the Conservatory is my favorite year-round space for fresh air and bright colors.
Plus: There are plenty of spaces to explore after the flowers. The palm dome, which keeps temperatures above 70 degrees, has some hidden surprises.
- I've spotted sloths clinging to trees, birds hidden in branches, and even a few frogs hopping around.
The best part: The entire conservatory is free all year round. Reservations are required.
📍Visit: 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul. The winter flower show starts today and runs through March 19.
Want more options for the whole family? Bookmark our guide of indoor kid-friendly activities.
