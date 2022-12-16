The Twin Cities restaurant scene had an up and down year. We lost some beloved eateries, but plenty of buzzy and exciting spots have opened across the metro.

In no particular order, here are some of our favorite places that opened this year.

Kalsada — Best brunch

Kalsada's ube pancakes from its daytime menu and beef pares mami from the dinner menu. Photos: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

The modern Filipino restaurant has received plenty of accolades since opening in May, but its daytime menu is the star of the show.

Go sweet with Instagrammable ube pancakes ($13), or try savory pork skewers served with eggs and garlic rice ($13).

What we love: Day-of brunch reservations can be harder to get than Taylor Swift tickets, but Kalsada reserves half the restaurant for walk-ins.

Mara — Best fine dining

The "Duplex" non-alcoholic cocktail and labneh dip. Photos: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

Gavin Kaysen's newest restaurant in the Four Seasons hotel has been the talk of the town for a reason — its upscale Mediterranean fare is worth the months-long wait for a reservation.

Chermoula-spiced chicken ($36) may seem like a simple entree, but Kaysen's sweet spin (with the addition of pomegranate) made it a menu standout.

What we love: The bar's non-alcoholic cocktails ($11) prove how delicious a spirit-free drink can be.

Apostle Supper Club — Best atmosphere

The exterior and interior of Apostle Supper Club. Photos: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

Stepping into this 1960s Palm Springs-inspired venue feels like entering another world, from the tiki bar in the corner to the retro sunken living room.

The mid-century modern decor is warm, inviting and groovy. Plus, there's a shag carpet wall.

What we loved: The piano bar is a lovely place to sit with a cocktail and enjoy the atmosphere.

Disco Death Records — Best coffee shop

Disco Death's exterior and menu, as seen in August. Photos: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

Combining three concepts in one small shop is a tough job, but this record store/film lab/coffee shop successfully does it all.

The $6.66 demon-themed coffees, featuring beans from Misfit Coffee, include unusual ingredients like Nilla Wafer syrup. Plus, the hand-picked record selection is worth sticking around to browse.

What we love: It's hard to find local places that develop film, and the shop's Basement Lab is a welcome, high-quality addition to the scene.

Arts + Rec — Best unique date night

A cocktail from Arts + Rec's summer menu and an appetizer from the winter menu. Photos: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

Great food isn't the first thing you'd expect from a mini-golf/theater/speakeasy venue, but this Uptown entertainment destination pulls it off.

Menu items include upscale options like pork chops ($34) and crawfish pasta ($21), as well as delicious shareables like Dorito-crusted cheese curds.

What we love: The extensive cocktail menu ($10-$16) is well-priced and features locally made liquors.

Soga Mochi Donuts — Best sweet treat

This box's flavors include Fruity Pebbles, toasted coconut, strawberry and yuzu. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

Mochi doughnuts — a Japanese dessert that's crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside — are having a moment, and this stand tucked away in Dragon Star Oriental Foods does it right.

All doughnuts ($2.50-$3/each) are made to order, so you're guaranteed a fresh, delicious treat within 20 minutes.

What we love: The rotating flavor menu has something for everybody, from classic plain to a Caramel Lotus Biscoff doughnut.

All-Square — Best "for a good cause" eatery

The Jerk Chicken grilled cheese with swiss and house-made tomato soup. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

Though this grilled cheese shop has been around since 2018, its February relaunch reminded us that sometimes it's worth splurging on a gourmet version of a childhood staple ($6-$12).

Plus, restaurant proceeds fund fellowships that provide formerly incarcerated people with leadership courses, professional mentorship and full-time employment at All Square.

What we love: The house-made tomato basil soup ($4) is a must-order side.

Earl Giles — Best distillery

Earl Giles' 400+ plants take a full day to water. Photos: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

A distillery may not seem like a family-friendly place, but this apothecary and restaurant manufactures over 300 non-alcoholic extracts in-house — guaranteeing a drinking experience for all ages.

Guests can add (or remove) alcohol to almost any drink; a coffee menu is coming soon.

What we love: The 400+ plants make the warehouse a cozy respite from Minnesota winter.

Asia Mall — Best foodie destination

Mochi Dough is one of many restaurants inside Asia Mall. Photos: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

Eden Prairie's Asia Mall only opened last month, but it's become so popular that guests need a reservation to enter.

What we love: First-floor grocery store Asian Mart 88 has plenty of staples from a variety of countries, including a fish market.