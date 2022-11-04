Earl Giles opens distillery, apothecary and restaurant in Northeast Minneapolis

Earl Giles has over 400 plants in its lounge. Photos: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

After four years of anticipation, an enormous distillery, cocktail apothecary, restaurant and plant haven is now open in Northeast Minneapolis.

Driving the news: Earl Giles, the Twin Cities-based bottling company that's been creating non-alcoholic syrups and elixirs since 2015, is hosting a grand opening today to celebrate its new 18,000-square-foot facility.

The distillery makes over 300 non-alcoholic extracts in-house and a host of spirit-free drinks, which it bottles and cans on-site.

Flashback: Earl Giles was open under a catering license in July, but had to shut down in August because it couldn't get a liquor license in time.

It reopened for lunch and drinks in September, but the entire facility is now ready to show off.

What to expect: A chill, family-friendly space to try unique drinks you can't find anywhere else, using ingredients you probably didn't know could work in a cocktail.

During my interview with co-owner Jesse Held, an employee came by to test a hickory spray the facility was working on to add a scotch-like flavor to beverages.

The seasonal food menu is half pizza, half shareables, with a long list of non-alcoholic concoctions like phosphates and tonics on draft.

What he's saying: "We wanted this place to be an escape, instead of a cavernous warehouse where you can get a drink. It's going to feel summery here all year round," Held told me.

Fun fact: It has a plant specialist care for the jungle — the 400 plants take a full day to water.

What's next: Earl Giles is adding a coffee menu next week and more electrical outlets throughout in hopes of attracting the work-from-anywhere crowd.