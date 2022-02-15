Grilled cheese restaurant All Square reopens in south Minneapolis

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Specialty grilled cheese restaurant and social justice nonprofit All Square reopens for lunch service Tuesday in south Minneapolis.

Why it matters: The restaurant shut its doors in November following the death of staff member and Twin Cities civil rights advocate Randall Smith, who was shot and killed in downtown Minneapolis.

Smith managed the restaurant and co-founded the All Square Fellow Fund, which offers support and direct capital to formerly incarcerated leaders in the metro.

How it works: Restaurant proceeds fund the fellowship, which provides formerly incarcerated people with full-time employment at All Square, a three-month entrepreneurship class, professional mentorship and optional therapy.

What's next: All Square is planning to launch a new "Prison-to-Law Pipeline" program this spring.

It'll offer accredited legal and paralegal degrees within two Minnesota prisons.

Visit: 4047 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis. Open Tuesday-Friday.