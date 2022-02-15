Grilled cheese restaurant All Square reopens in south Minneapolis
Specialty grilled cheese restaurant and social justice nonprofit All Square reopens for lunch service Tuesday in south Minneapolis.
Why it matters: The restaurant shut its doors in November following the death of staff member and Twin Cities civil rights advocate Randall Smith, who was shot and killed in downtown Minneapolis.
- Smith managed the restaurant and co-founded the All Square Fellow Fund, which offers support and direct capital to formerly incarcerated leaders in the metro.
How it works: Restaurant proceeds fund the fellowship, which provides formerly incarcerated people with full-time employment at All Square, a three-month entrepreneurship class, professional mentorship and optional therapy.
What's next: All Square is planning to launch a new "Prison-to-Law Pipeline" program this spring.
- It'll offer accredited legal and paralegal degrees within two Minnesota prisons.
Visit: 4047 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis. Open Tuesday-Friday.
