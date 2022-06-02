New vinyl records and coffee shop to open in Minneapolis this summer

A combination record store-coffee shop is opening in south Minneapolis this summer, joining a growing number of businesses adding java to attract daily visitors.

Driving the news: Colin Wilkinson and Joel Eckerson, the owners of online shop Disco Death Records, are opening a physical location next month, with an expansive record and cassette collection, a film lab and an in-house coffee shop.

The pair previously ran the all-things-analog store Dead Media, which closed in May 2020.

What they're saying: "We didn’t want to do a record store again," Eckerson told Axios. "It's fun, but it's not a completely self-sustaining affair. Coffee is another source of income that brings people in, who then find and shop our records."

The big picture: Adding cafes to get more people through the door isn't a new concept, but it's becoming increasingly popular, especially for businesses that might not have steady flows of frequent customers.

What to expect: Beans from Misfit Coffee, including a special blend just for Disco Death, themed specialty drinks and a wide variety of analog media.

📍 721 26th St. W., Minneapolis.