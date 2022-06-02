New vinyl records and coffee shop to open in Minneapolis this summer
A combination record store-coffee shop is opening in south Minneapolis this summer, joining a growing number of businesses adding java to attract daily visitors.
Driving the news: Colin Wilkinson and Joel Eckerson, the owners of online shop Disco Death Records, are opening a physical location next month, with an expansive record and cassette collection, a film lab and an in-house coffee shop.
- The pair previously ran the all-things-analog store Dead Media, which closed in May 2020.
What they're saying: "We didn’t want to do a record store again," Eckerson told Axios. "It's fun, but it's not a completely self-sustaining affair. Coffee is another source of income that brings people in, who then find and shop our records."
The big picture: Adding cafes to get more people through the door isn't a new concept, but it's becoming increasingly popular, especially for businesses that might not have steady flows of frequent customers.
- Minneapolis board game store Steamship Coffee and Games, bike shop Angry Catfish and local breweries like Venn Brewing and Wild Mind Ales have all capitalized on the trend.
What to expect: Beans from Misfit Coffee, including a special blend just for Disco Death, themed specialty drinks and a wide variety of analog media.
📍 721 26th St. W., Minneapolis.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.