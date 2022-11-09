Two of the mini golf holes at Arts + Rec. Right: A recreation of Minnehaha Falls. Photos by Audrey Kennedy/Axios

The second phase of Uptown entertainment venue Arts + Rec debuts on Thursday, breathing life back into a largely empty shopping mall.

What’s happening: Arts + Rec’s artist-designed mini golf course, intimate black box theater, speakeasy and restaurant opens this week in Seven Points, the building on Lake and Hennepin formerly known as Calhoun Square.

The venue was co-founded by the creators of Can Can Wonderland; the first phase, a seasonal rooftop bar, opened this summer.

Why it matters: The 22,000-square-foot complex is a major catch for the mall. Many big retailers, including Kitchen Window and CB2, left Seven Points this year as developers prepare to demolish and redevelop the mall's southern portion.

Arts + Rec took over a large chunk of the remaining building, sharing the space with LA Fitness, Chase Bank and a handful of local businesses.

What to expect: An over-the-top mini golf course where each of the nine holes has a completely different theme — like a music room that doubles as an operational record store.

One hole takes the player through a large car wash. On another, an alien ship descends from the ceiling to steal the ball.

Yes, and: Look for a plain door marked “Artist Studio” to enter the speakeasy, which does actually double as an artist space.

Details: 3001 Hennepin Ave, Suite #1230. The entrance faces Lake Street.