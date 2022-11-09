31 mins ago - Business

Arts + Rec breathes new life back into Seven Points

Audrey Kennedy
A mini golf course hole with a model of the Minnehaha Falls waterfall.

Two of the mini golf holes at Arts + Rec. Right: A recreation of Minnehaha Falls. Photos by Audrey Kennedy/Axios

The second phase of Uptown entertainment venue Arts + Rec debuts on Thursday, breathing life back into a largely empty shopping mall.

What’s happening: Arts + Rec’s artist-designed mini golf course, intimate black box theater, speakeasy and restaurant opens this week in Seven Points, the building on Lake and Hennepin formerly known as Calhoun Square.

  • The venue was co-founded by the creators of Can Can Wonderland; the first phase, a seasonal rooftop bar, opened this summer.

Why it matters: The 22,000-square-foot complex is a major catch for the mall. Many big retailers, including Kitchen Window and CB2, left Seven Points this year as developers prepare to demolish and redevelop the mall's southern portion.

  • Arts + Rec took over a large chunk of the remaining building, sharing the space with LA Fitness, Chase Bank and a handful of local businesses.

What to expect: An over-the-top mini golf course where each of the nine holes has a completely different theme — like a music room that doubles as an operational record store.

  • One hole takes the player through a large car wash. On another, an alien ship descends from the ceiling to steal the ball.

Yes, and: Look for a plain door marked “Artist Studio” to enter the speakeasy, which does actually double as an artist space.

Details: 3001 Hennepin Ave, Suite #1230. The entrance faces Lake Street.

  • Hours: Tuesday – Friday, 4pm-11pm, Saturday-Sunday 11am-11pm.
