Arts + Rec, an enormous “art-forward” entertainment venue from the creators of Can Can Wonderland, opens its first rooftop bar and patio tomorrow night.

Why it matters: Arts + Rec is occupying 20,000 square feet of Seven Points Uptown, a large mall formerly known as Calhoun Square.

It’s a big step toward revitalizing the mall and area around Lake Street and Hennepin Avenue, which has lost several longtime businesses since the pandemic.

Yes, and: The rooftop bar is only a small portion of the project. An artist-designed mini-golf course, black box theater, speakeasy and another restaurant are coming this fall, the venue confirmed.

What to expect: The “gastrofair” menu on the 95-seat rooftop patio takes a spin on classic State Fair foods, like a breakfast waffle dog and a sweet take on cheese curds.

Bar offerings also include “mini kegs” of cocktails and beer.

Audrey's thought bubble: As a nearby resident, I can confirm Seven Points has been very quiet in the last few years — the only addition I cared about was the Chase Bank.

I stopped by Arts + Rec last night and it was a total 180. Interesting sculptures by local artists, gorgeous rooftop views and good vibes.

And: during the Uptown Art Fair, visitors can paint the ground floor mural, paint-by-numbers style.

