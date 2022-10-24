The rec room and kitchen at Apostle Supper Club in St. Paul. Photos: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

Apostle Supper Club and False Eye Doll Lounge, a Palm Springs-themed restaurant, tiki lounge and piano bar in the heart of downtown St. Paul, is preparing to open —and we got a first look.

It's the newest project from Brian and Sarah Ingram of Purpose Driven Restaurants, who own the nearby Hope Breakfast Bar and Gnome Craft Pub.

The atmosphere: Though it's across the street from Xcel Energy Center, walking in is like stepping into another era: elaborate '60s decor, live oldies at the piano bar and even a shag carpet wall in the corner.

The kitchen is covered by a giant A-frame structure for “Apostle," with a thatched roof-covered tiki bar in the corner.

The menu: In classic supper club-style, plenty of meat and seafood. Entrees include giant fried prawns, braised oxtail and chicken-fried lobster, with most priced under $30.

Order one of the rum-based cocktails at the tiki bar or make your own martini: for $15, a fully stocked martini mixing cart is brought to your table.

The budget-friendly bar menu (spam tacos, pickle rollups, chili dogs and more) will also be available.

Of note: Though there are separate areas, the 400-seat restaurant is basically one big room. With the piano in the center, it can get noisy.

Audrey’s thoughts: I’ve been to a lot of restaurants in the Twin Cities, and I’ve never seen a place with this kind of atmosphere. Go for the vibes alone.

Details: 253 Kellogg Blvd W, St. Paul. Open until 1am, reservations suggested.