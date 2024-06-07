How to not question all your life decisions this summer in Florida

Share on email (opens in new window)

It's so hot. It's so hot the Gulf of Mexico already feels like a bathtub.

It's so hot daily temperatures are smashing 40-year-old records.

Why it matters: Step outside and you'll know — the misery of summer heat has arrived early this year, rendering outdoor activities somewhere between uncomfortable and dangerous.

The bad news: The extreme temperatures are likely here to stay. Forecasters project everywhere in the contiguous U.S. except North Dakota to be hotter than average, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.

Meanwhile, the rainy season so far has taken a rain check. Per the National Weather Service Tampa Bay, a lack of rainfall has meant our "natural air conditioning isn't giving us much help."

The good news: There isn't much!

Yes, but: For all you newcomers, we've got some ideas to help you avoid totally losing your minds. (Maybe longtime Floridians will take away some new tips as well.)

🎥 Become that guy who's really into Oscars predictions by frequenting the sweet, cool darkness of your local movie theater.

Chains such as Regal and AMC are offering family discounts all summer.

🛶 Paddle or tube down a Florida spring, our only bodies of water that don't feel like hot tubs by August.

Seven Sisters Springs, Rainbow Springs and Weeki Wachee are around an hour drive from St. Pete and Tampa.

Keep in mind that environmental regulators rolled out new rules this year for the Weeki Wachee River. No more beaching your boats.

💦 Mingle outside one of those luxury condo buildings to make a friend with free access to a fancy pool.

St. Pete, Tampa and Clearwater public pools are also open for the summer, although sans rooftop bar (check hours before you go).

And with Swimply or ResortPass, you can pay to play fancy for the day.

🛍️ Go to your nearest Target and buy Megababe's anti-chafing stick. Your inner thighs will thank you. Then head to Trader Joe's to stock up on the retailer's SPF 40 facial sunscreen, an $8.99 Supergoop! dupe sent from the gods.

⛰️ Try this new take on doomscrolling: perusing mountain houses you'll never be able to afford in faraway, less-oppressive lands like North Carolina.

Or plan a trip there! Our friends at Axios Charlotte and Axios Atlanta have great round-ups of swimming holes in Western North Carolina and Northern Georgia, both within driving distance of Florida.

🐊 Minimize swamp a-- by simply refusing to wear real pants. Bike shorts, exercise dresses and mesh gym shorts are all better options.

Have other ideas on how to beat the heat? Don't gatekeep!