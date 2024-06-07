How to not question all your life decisions this summer in Florida

It's so hot.
It's so hot the Gulf of Mexico already feels like a bathtub.
It's so hot daily temperatures are smashing 40-year-old records.
Why it matters: Step outside and you'll know — the misery of summer heat has arrived early this year, rendering outdoor activities somewhere between uncomfortable and dangerous.
The bad news: The extreme temperatures are likely here to stay. Forecasters project everywhere in the contiguous U.S. except North Dakota to be hotter than average, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.
The good news: There isn't much!
Yes, but: For all you newcomers, we've got some ideas to help you avoid totally losing your minds. (Maybe longtime Floridians will take away some new tips as well.)
🎥 Become that guy who's really into Oscars predictions by frequenting the sweet, cool darkness of your local movie theater.
- Chains such as Regal and AMC are offering family discounts all summer.
🛶 Paddle or tube down a Florida spring, our only bodies of water that don't feel like hot tubs by August.
💦 Mingle outside one of those luxury condo buildings to make a friend with free access to a fancy pool.
- St. Pete, Tampa and Clearwater public pools are also open for the summer, although sans rooftop bar (check hours before you go).
🛍️ Go to your nearest Target and buy Megababe's anti-chafing stick. Your inner thighs will thank you. Then head to Trader Joe's to stock up on the retailer's SPF 40 facial sunscreen, an $8.99 Supergoop! dupe sent from the gods.
⛰️ Try this new take on doomscrolling: perusing mountain houses you'll never be able to afford in faraway, less-oppressive lands like North Carolina.
- Or plan a trip there! Our friends at Axios Charlotte and Axios Atlanta have great round-ups of swimming holes in Western North Carolina and Northern Georgia, both within driving distance of Florida.
🐊 Minimize swamp a-- by simply refusing to wear real pants. Bike shorts, exercise dresses and mesh gym shorts are all better options.
Have other ideas on how to beat the heat? Don't gatekeep!