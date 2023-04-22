Tampa Bay apartments add over-the-top amenities like rooftop golf
The ultimate luxury Tampa renters seek is convenience, according to Alyssa Barron, general manager of Heron from Bozzuto Management Company.
Why it matters: Luxury apartments need to go beyond amenities like gyms and pools to impress today's high-earning renters.
What they're saying: "People today are expecting more from their homes and want to be in apartments that place them at the center of their lifestyle," Barron says.
The big picture: Apartment construction is booming nationwide. Historically, new rental housing tends to hit at the higher end of the market, Chris Salviati, senior economist at Apartment List, said.
- That trend has become more pronounced in recent years as rising project costs squeeze developers, he said.
Of note: The number of metro-area renters earning $150,000 or more grew 75.1% between 2016 and 2021, per U.S. Census data.
- Yes, but: That's below the national average increase of 87.5%.
What's happening: Physical amenities like rooftop pools, lounge spaces and grilling stations are still expected in Tampa Bay, but personalized experiences have become equally, if not more, important.
- "[Renters] want convenience, accessibility and a community-driven lifestyle with everything they need at their fingertips," Barron says.
Zoom in: Water Street has three luxury apartment complexes, Heron, Asher and Cora. Barron says residents place a high value on community, from walkability to neighborly connections.
- Residents get access to planned events like beer tastings and pet portraits.
We scoured the city for amenities that scream "indulgence."
⛳️ Putting green at 500 Harbour Island: The luxury high-rise has a rooftop putting green, fire pits, concierge desk and an infinity pool.
😎 Poolside cafe at Asher: This complex has a floor dedicated to amenities, which include a cafe, pool, barbecue area, outdoor bar and an indoor/outdoor fitness center.
📚 Reading room at Cora: An aesthetic nook sounds like the ultimate work-from-home luxury or cozy reading spot.
🌱 Tropical landscaping at Heron: Heron is dripping in lush greenery, which gives it a resort vibe.
