Tampa Bay apartments add over-the-top amenities like rooftop golf

The ultimate luxury Tampa renters seek is convenience, according to Alyssa Barron, general manager of Heron from Bozzuto Management Company.

Why it matters: Luxury apartments need to go beyond amenities like gyms and pools to impress today's high-earning renters.

What they're saying: "People today are expecting more from their homes and want to be in apartments that place them at the center of their lifestyle," Barron says.

The big picture: Apartment construction is booming nationwide. Historically, new rental housing tends to hit at the higher end of the market, Chris Salviati, senior economist at Apartment List, said.

That trend has become more pronounced in recent years as rising project costs squeeze developers, he said.

Of note: The number of metro-area renters earning $150,000 or more grew 75.1% between 2016 and 2021, per U.S. Census data.

Yes, but: That's below the national average increase of 87.5%.

Data: RentCafe; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

What's happening: Physical amenities like rooftop pools, lounge spaces and grilling stations are still expected in Tampa Bay, but personalized experiences have become equally, if not more, important.

"[Renters] want convenience, accessibility and a community-driven lifestyle with everything they need at their fingertips," Barron says.

Zoom in: Water Street has three luxury apartment complexes, Heron, Asher and Cora. Barron says residents place a high value on community, from walkability to neighborly connections.

Residents get access to planned events like beer tastings and pet portraits.

We scoured the city for amenities that scream "indulgence."

⛳️ Putting green at 500 Harbour Island: The luxury high-rise has a rooftop putting green, fire pits, concierge desk and an infinity pool.

😎 Poolside cafe at Asher: This complex has a floor dedicated to amenities, which include a cafe, pool, barbecue area, outdoor bar and an indoor/outdoor fitness center.

📚 Reading room at Cora: An aesthetic nook sounds like the ultimate work-from-home luxury or cozy reading spot.

🌱 Tropical landscaping at Heron: Heron is dripping in lush greenery, which gives it a resort vibe.