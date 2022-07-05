32 mins ago - Things to Do

3 private pools to rent in Tampa Bay, starting at $40 an hour

Maxwell Millington
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.

How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.

1. Pool with putting green

Don't forget to bring your putter and golf balls to this relaxing pool, hot tub and putting green.

  • Location: Seminole Heights (Tampa).
  • Cost: $40 per hour for up to five guests ($5 per hour, per guest after five guests).
  • Number of guests: Up to 15 guests.
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
2. Tropical paradise

Chill out in this large lagoon-style pool with a bar, hot tub, water slide, koi ponds, grill, fire pit, speakers and colorful night-lighting.

  • Location: Clearwater.
  • Cost: $50 per hour for up to five guests ($6 per hour, per guest after five guests).
  • Number of guests: Up to 40.
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
3. Large pool by the lake

There's plenty to do around this 10,000-gallon heated saltwater pool, including kayaking, paddle boarding or even swimming in the nearby fresh water lake.

  • Location: West Tampa.
  • Cost: $100 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).
  • Number of guests: Up to 16.
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
