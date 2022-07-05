3 private pools to rent in Tampa Bay, starting at $40 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.

How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.

To find a pool, plug in your location and a list of options near you pops up.

Don't forget to bring your putter and golf balls to this relaxing pool, hot tub and putting green.

Location: Seminole Heights (Tampa).

Seminole Heights (Tampa). Cost: $40 per hour for up to five guests ($5 per hour, per guest after five guests).

$40 per hour for up to five guests ($5 per hour, per guest after five guests). Number of guests: Up to 15 guests.

Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

Chill out in this large lagoon-style pool with a bar, hot tub, water slide, koi ponds, grill, fire pit, speakers and colorful night-lighting.

Location: Clearwater.

Clearwater. Cost: $50 per hour for up to five guests ($6 per hour, per guest after five guests).

$50 per hour for up to five guests ($6 per hour, per guest after five guests). Number of guests: Up to 40.

Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

There's plenty to do around this 10,000-gallon heated saltwater pool, including kayaking, paddle boarding or even swimming in the nearby fresh water lake.

Location: West Tampa.

West Tampa. Cost: $100 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).

$100 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests). Number of guests: Up to 16.