3 private pools to rent in Tampa Bay, starting at $40 an hour
Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.
How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.
- To find a pool, plug in your location and a list of options near you pops up.
1. Pool with putting green
Don't forget to bring your putter and golf balls to this relaxing pool, hot tub and putting green.
- Location: Seminole Heights (Tampa).
- Cost: $40 per hour for up to five guests ($5 per hour, per guest after five guests).
- Number of guests: Up to 15 guests.
2. Tropical paradise
Chill out in this large lagoon-style pool with a bar, hot tub, water slide, koi ponds, grill, fire pit, speakers and colorful night-lighting.
- Location: Clearwater.
- Cost: $50 per hour for up to five guests ($6 per hour, per guest after five guests).
- Number of guests: Up to 40.
3. Large pool by the lake
There's plenty to do around this 10,000-gallon heated saltwater pool, including kayaking, paddle boarding or even swimming in the nearby fresh water lake.
- Location: West Tampa.
- Cost: $100 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).
- Number of guests: Up to 16.
