Tampa's blockchain investors eye bounceback after crypto winter

But after a cold crypto winter and with several high-profilescams marring the industry — including the downfall of Tampa-based Celsius — founders like O'Rourke are just starting to regain that momentum.
Zoom in: After O'Rourke laid off 75% of Pocket's staff last year, its first equity sale raised $7.35 million.
He's now looking to expand outside of Tampa Bay and plans to launch an upgrade with AI integration to Pocket in the summer.
BlockSpaces also had to thin out its staff to get through the bear market. The company switched from incubating startups to building its own institutional fintech solutions with Bitcoin.
What they're saying: Chris Pizzo, founding partner of early-stage venture capital fund Druid Ventures, still believes Tampa Bay is the blockchain hub of the future.
He told Axios he's planning to raise a second fund later this year, after raising a $30 million Series B round last year.
"People are getting priced out of Miami, and unless you're a megafund, you can't really live there," Pizzo told Axios. "We think it's a great time to catch that ride up, invest early. A dedicated fund here will give us a real chance of making a nice hub."
What's next: "The regulatory environment is quite hostile right now in the U.S.," O'Rourke said. "The next president will dictate the future environment."
