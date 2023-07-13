Alex Mashinsky, founder and former CEO of Celsius, has been arrested, reportedly facing charges of fraud and attempted manipulation of crypto currencies in connection with the company’s collapse.

Driving the news: Federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York announced a press conference for 11:30 a.m. ET to announce the indictment for Mashinsky and Roni Cohen-Pavon, Celsius's former Chief Revenue Officer.

Bloomberg was first to report the news on Mashinsky, providing details of the indictment cited to sources with knowledge of the matter.

The arrest coincides with a lawsuit against the firm and its founder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Zoom out: The Celsius bankruptcy was the first in a series of firms toppled as the cryptocurrency markets took a precipitous fall in May 2022, following the unraveling of the Terra stablecoin.

Catch up fast: Celsius filed for bankruptcy one year ago, on July 14, 2022.