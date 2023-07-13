Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Alex Mashinsky, former CEO of crypto lender Celsius, arrested

Brady Dale

Alex Mashinsky, founder and chief executive officer of Celcius Network Ltd. Photo: Benjamin Girette/Getty

Alex Mashinsky, founder and former CEO of Celsius, has been arrested, reportedly facing charges of fraud and attempted manipulation of crypto currencies in connection with the company’s collapse.

Driving the news: Federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York announced a press conference for 11:30 a.m. ET to announce the indictment for Mashinsky and Roni Cohen-Pavon, Celsius's former Chief Revenue Officer.

Zoom out: The Celsius bankruptcy was the first in a series of firms toppled as the cryptocurrency markets took a precipitous fall in May 2022, following the unraveling of the Terra stablecoin.

Catch up fast: Celsius filed for bankruptcy one year ago, on July 14, 2022.

  • Mashinsky stepped down from the firm in September.
  • A consortium won approval to acquire the firms assets in May.
