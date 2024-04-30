Binance founder sentenced to 4 months in prison

Zhao, who goes by CZ, pled guilty to one count of violating the Bank Secrecy Act in November, for failing to implement an effective anti-money laundering (AML) program at the exchange.
Details: The sentence came out more in line with what the defense requested. The government sought an above guidelines sentence of three years.
He will not be immediately remanded into custody.
What they're saying: "Everything I see about your history and characteristics are of a mitigating nature and a positive nature," Judge Richard A. Jones of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, said in the sentencing.
Because he is not a U.S. citizen, CZ is not eligible for a minimum security facility.
"I'm sorry," the founder told the court, noting that his company has now implemented anti-money laundering controls. "In my mind, I wanted to do everything possible before stepping down as CEO."
State of play: Binance remains the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, with 101 million visitors over the last month and something like $10 billion in volume per day (though it can be much higher).
Its regulatory troubles shook its dominant spot for a little while, but it has since regained everything it lost.
Flashback: Prior to the $4.3 billion settlement involving U.S. criminal and civil charges, CZ had led Binance with an air of aggressive defiance, constantly downplaying any risk of legal woes.