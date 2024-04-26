🤓 Charted: Halving hindsight

Data: Kaiko; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios Visuals

Following the 🥑 halving, some folks might be waiting for 🍊 bitcoin prices to rocket higher.

An analysis of price performance after halvings shows that the biggest returns come nine months after the event, or one year, according to Kaiko Research.

One year after the 2012 halving, BTC posted a 8,228% gain — the best performance it put up historically.

In 2020, its price was up just 542% one year after the halving.

The intrigue: Given the halving is an expected, and programmed event, and following Efficient Market Theory, one might proffer that the reduction in supply would already be priced in.

Other people have different thoughts about this.

Reality check: "Bitcoin's halving alone won't be a catalyst for a sustained bull run over the next 12 to 18 months," according to Kaiko.